Lime Market Global Report by Growing Trends, Demand, Revenue and COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2028

The global lime market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 51.04 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 2.6% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled, “Lime Market, 2021-2028.”, observes that the market stood at USD 41.93 billion in 2020. Factors such as the rising steel industry and the implementation of stringent regulations regarding environment protection will boost the demand for the product in the forthcoming years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2025, half of the global population is estimated to be residing in water-stressed areas. Therefore, the increasing demand for the product to treat contamination of water owing to stringent UN and US EPA regulation is expected to propel the market growth.

COVID-19 has resulted in several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies globally, several manufacturing facilities have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries to bring the economy back is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lime-market-104548

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into quick and hydrated lime. Additionally, on the basis of application, the market is classified into agriculture, building material, mining & metallurgy, water treatment, and others.

Based on application, the agriculture segment is expected to hold a considerable global lime market share in the forthcoming years. According to a report by the University of California, adding calcium hydroxide in a ratio of 1 – 2.3 ton per acre improves the presence of calcium and regulates the pH of agricultural soil. Therefore, the increasing adoption of the product is expected to drive the segmental growth that held a market share of about 3.4% in 2020.

Lastly, based on the region, the market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. The report further provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market growth. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2021 and 2028.

DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Demand for Steel to Aid Growth

According to the World Steel Association, steel production has witnessed considerable expansion from 1,606.3 million metric tons in 2016 to over 1,869.9 million metric tons in 2019, while growing at a steady CAGR of 5.2% between 2016 and 2019. The increasing demand for steel products globally from the construction sector is anticipated to favor the product’s demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing automotive sector that requires a significant quantity of steel is expected to boost the global lime market growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region stood at USD 27.34 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is owing to the increasing focus on infrastructure development in countries such as India in the region.

North America – According to the Mineral Commodity studies by the U.S. government, in 2019, around 18 million tons of lime was produced in the U.S. The increasing focus on developing advanced infrastructure and the high demand from manufacturing industries will boost the demand for the product in the region between 2021 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Investment in R&D by Key Players to Amplify Their Market Positions

The global market is consolidated by major companies striving to leverage the lucrative opportunities to maintain a stronghold. These companies are focusing on investments in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the growing demand from the manufacturing and chemical sectors. Moreover, other key players are trying to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as collaboration, facility expansion, and the introduction of new products that will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

October 2019 – Graymont developed a new state-of-the-art production facility in Rexton, Michigan. The company reports that the new capacity will help to increase the production of a variety of products to cater to the prerequisites of the customers present across the Great Lakes area, U.S.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

Carmeuse (Belgium)

Lhoist Group (Belgium)

Graymont Limited (Canada)

Mississippi Lime Company (U.S.)

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (U.S.)

Afrimat (South Africa)

Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation (U.S.)

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Cheney Lime & Cement Company (U.S.)

Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. (U.S.)

Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

Sigma Minerals Ltd. (India)

Valley Mineral LLC (U.S.)

Cornish Lime (UK)

Other Key Players

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/lime-market-104548

View Other Related Reports:

https://fnetchat.com/read-blog/38832

https://selfieoo.com/read-blog/48064

https://sites.google.com/view/akahh/home

https://redsocialgoool.com/read-blog/25120

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/op-3-Reasons-Driving-the-Global-Carbon-Nanotubes-Market-Worth136560-Million-at-153-CAGR-by-2026_14503542

https://fromfostercaretoceo.mn.co/posts/18427937

https://elicit.tribe.so/post/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-development-value-benefits-size-de–619200d0c518b6d3d161d70b

https://talknchat.net/read-blog/21601

https://redsocialgoool.com/read-blog/25098

https://www.metroflog.co/read-blog/42106_personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-industry-trends-demand-value-size-sales.html

https://vk.com/wall687201820?own=1

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter