Global Contraceptive Devices Market is Expected to Reach US$ 11,166.4 Mn by 2025; Rising Demand for Female Contraceptives to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights, in a published report, titled, “Contraceptive Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Male & Female Contraceptive Devices, Technology (Hormonal & Barrier Contraceptives), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channels, Public Channel & NGO & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” states that the market was valued at US$ 7,013.8 Mn in 2017. It is projected to reach US$ 11,166.4 Mn by the end of 2025, exhibiting a moderate CAGR of 6.0%.
Even though there are several contraceptive drugs available in the market, the masses prefer contraceptive devices because they are safer than the drugs and are easy to use. Demands for vaginal rings, contraceptive sponges, female condoms, and non-surgical permanent contraception devices have been increasing rapidly across the globe. Advanced products that provide maximum assurance of safety and require minimally invasive surgeries to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections are being launched in the global contraceptive devices market.
Key Industry Developments
- In August 2018, Population Council received FDA approval for Annovera, a type of reusable vaginal ring for the prevention of unwanted pregnancy.
- In August 2018, The FDA granted marketing approval to NATURAL CYCLES medical application that can calculate the days a woman is likely to be fertile based on the recorded body temperature and menstrual cycle information of a woman.
- In September 2016, Bayer received FDA approval for Kyleena, an intrauterine system for the intentional prevention of pregnancy for up to five years, proving a new birth control option for the women.
Availability of a Variety of Female Contraceptives Likely to Boost Growth of the Segment
The report classifies the global contraceptive devices market on the bases of technology, product type, distribution channel, and geography. By technology, the market is divided into barrier contraceptives and hormonal contraceptives. By product type, the market is grouped into male contraceptives and female contraceptives. The female contraceptives include intrauterine devices, female condoms, vaginal rings, diaphragms, sub-dermal implants, sponges, and others. Amongst the two segments, the female contraceptive segment is projected to remain in the leading position during the forthcoming years. The global market growth is attributed to the availability of a variety of contraceptive devices and an increasing adoption of intrauterine devices across the globe. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into clinics, hospital pharmacy, public channel and NGO, retail pharmacy, online channels, and others.
Implementation of Population Control Policies to Propel the Market in Asia Pacific
The global contraceptive devices market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these, North America is anticipated to lead the market. It will be followed by Asia Pacific. This is mainly due to an increasing awareness regarding the reversible contraceptive measures in this region. Also, In India, and China, the governments are implementing various policies to control population which is likely to propel the contraceptives market in Asia Pacific. This in turn, is expected to rise the CAGR significantly of this region during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to hold notable share of the contraceptive devices market by the end of 2025. This will occur because of the abundant availability of contraceptive methods at reasonable rates in the region.
Table of content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Fertility Statistics – Key Countries, 2017
- New Product Launch
- Key Industry Trends
- Regulatory Scenario – Key Countries
- Key Technological Advancements
- Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions
- Global Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
- Key Findings/ Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
- Male Contraceptive Devices
- Female Contraceptive Devices
- Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges
- Vaginal Rings
- Intrauterine Devices
- Sub-dermal Implants
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology
- Hormonal Contraceptives
- Barrier Contraceptives
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Clinics
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025
- Key Findings/ Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast– By Product Type
- Male Contraceptive Devices
- Female Contraceptive Devices
- Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges
- Vaginal Rings
- Intrauterine Devices
- Sub-dermal Implants
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology
- Hormonal Contraceptives
- Barrier Contraceptives
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Clinics
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2014-2025
- Key Findings/ Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
- Male Contraceptive Devices
- Female Contraceptive Devices
- Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges
- Vaginal Rings
- Intrauterine Devices
- Sub-dermal Implants
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology
- Hormonal Contraceptives
- Barrier Contraceptives
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Clinics
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/Sub regions
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025
- Key Findings/ Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
- Male Contraceptive Devices
- Female Contraceptive Devices
- Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges
- Vaginal Rings
- Intrauterine Devices
- Sub-dermal Implants
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology
- Hormonal Contraceptives
- Barrier Contraceptives
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Clinics
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/Sub regions
- Japan
- China
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025
- Key Findings/ Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
- Male Contraceptive Devices
- Female Contraceptive Devices
- Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges
- Vaginal Rings
- Intrauterine Devices
- Sub-dermal Implants
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology
- Hormonal Contraceptives
- Barrier Contraceptives
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Clinics
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/Sub regions
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
- Key Findings/ Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
- Male Contraceptive Devices
- Female Contraceptive Devices
- Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges
- Vaginal Rings
- Intrauterine Devices
- Sub-dermal Implants
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology
- Hormonal Contraceptives
- Barrier Contraceptives
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Clinics
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/Sub regions
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitive Analysis
- Key Industry Developments
- Global Market Share Analysis (2017)
- Competition Dashboard
- Comparative Analysis – Major Players
- Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))
- Bayer AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Janssen Global Services, LLC
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Allergan
- ReckittBenckiser Group plc
- Veru Inc.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Medisafe Distribution Inc.
- Other Prominent Players
- Strategic Recommendation
