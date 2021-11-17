Sportswear Market Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2028

The global sports footwear market size is set to gain momentum from the increasing usage of environment-friendly materials for manufacturing. As per research report the market stood at USD 93.57 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 97.42 billion in 2021 to USD 134.99 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The demand for sustainable sports shoes is surging rapidly because of pollution concerns. In May 2021, for instance, Allbirds joined hands with Adidas to launch a new sneaker for the latter’s Futurecraft range. It is made out of eco-friendly materials and would generate very less carbon emissions.

COVID-19 Impact

The closure of brick-and-mortar stores worldwide due to lockdowns to curb the virus spread affected the sports market adversely. Companies reported a drop in sales and are still struggling to cope with the shortage of labor and raw materials. Moreover, many sports companies retooled toward manufacturing masks and other essentials to help people battle the virus. However, this industry is expected to boom back as national governments are helping companies to rescue their economic losses.

Report Coverage

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current size of the sports shoes industry. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent market. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the market size.

Men Segment Held more than 50% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on gender, the market is trifurcated into kids, women, and men. Amongst these, the men segment generated more than 50% in terms of the sports footwear market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing participation of men, as compared to the other two genders. The U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics mentioned that men spent around 5.7 hours in sports activities in the country in 2018. But, the count was around 4.9 hours for women.

Increasing Participation in Sports and Adventurous Activities to Help North America Growth

Geographically, North America procured USD 38.99 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing participation of people residing in the region in multiple adventures and sports activities. In January 2020, for instance, the Outdoor Industry Association stated that approximately 50.5% of people participated in outdoor activities in 2018. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years because of the high consumer expenditure in sports type of footwear.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Introducing Innovative Products to Intensify Competition

The global market contains a large number of companies that are constantly striving to compete with their rivals. To do so, they are majorly participating in new product launches to attract more customers.

Regional Insights

North America to Remain at Forefront Backed by Booming Recreational Industry

North America is expected to hold the highest global sportswear market share during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the thriving recreational industry in the region. A report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis data mentioned that the U.S. recreational sector revenue accounts for 2.2% of its GDP. Additionally, the number of students inclined towards sport is rising. The data from the National Federation State of High School Association stated that in 2018-2019 around 7,937,491 students were involved in the high school sports program. Thus the rising number of people participating in recreational and sports activities will promote the regional market. North America stood at USD 72.82 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to rising investments by the government to promote sports activity in the region. For instance, a report published by Economic Times in February 2020 reported that the Indian government allotted USD 401.6 million in its sports budget. This budget was USD 7.103 more than it’s previous year sports budget for the nation.

Major Table of Content for Sportswear Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments – Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Global Sportswear Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type(Value) Footwear Apparel Wearables By End-User (Value) Men Women Children By Distribution Channel (Value) E-commerce Stores Retail Stores By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Below are the two significant industry developments:

March 2020 : Adidas introduced its ‘Faster Than’ campaign and developed a new line of shoes that would help runners achieve their goals. The new SL20 design is lightweight and features a unique Lightstrike midsole.

: Adidas introduced its ‘Faster Than’ campaign and developed a new line of shoes that would help runners achieve their goals. The new SL20 design is lightweight and features a unique Lightstrike midsole. February 2019: Xiaomi unveiled its latest Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 in India. They are available online for Rs 2,999 in blue, dark grey, and black colors. These are best suited for jogging, walking, and running.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the sportswear market. They are as follows:

Puma SE, Inc (Herzogenaurach, Germany)

Umbro Ltd (Manchester, United Kingdom)

Adidas AG (Herzogenaurach, Germany)

Nike, Inc (Beaverton, Oregon, United States)

Columbia Sportswear Company (Portland, Oregon, United States)

Under Armour, Inc (Baltimore, Maryland, United States)

Anta Sports Products Limited (Xiamen, China)

Lululemon Athletica Inc (Vancouver, Canada)

Fila Holdings Corp (Seoul, South Korea)

Li Ning Company Limited (Beijing, China)

