Propylene Glycol (PG) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glycol (PG) in global, including the following market information: Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) Global top five Propylene Glycol (PG) companies in 2020 (%) The global Propylene Glycol (PG) market was valued at 4699 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 6267.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Propylene Glycol (PG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Industrial Grade Food Grade Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) UPR PPG Pharmaceuticals and Food Others

Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Propylene Glycol (PG) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Propylene Glycol (PG) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Propylene Glycol (PG) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Propylene Glycol (PG) sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: DowDuPont Huntsman ADM Polioles Lyondell Basell Industries Repsol BASF Oelon Sumitomo Chemical Asahi ADEKA SKC Shell Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Tongling Jintai Chemical CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Hi-tech Spring Chemical Daze Group Shandong Depu Chemical

