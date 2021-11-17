5 Key Trends in the Antipsychotic Drugs Market Industry for 2021 and Beyond | Fortune Business Insights™

The schizophrenia segment emerged dominant in the global antipsychotic drugs market in 2018. The segment had acquired an astonishing 45.2% of the global antipsychotic drugs market share in the same year owing to the rising prevalence of the disorder. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Antipsychotic Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, the global market was worth US$ 14,963.5 Mn in 2018. However, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global market will reach US$ 20,539.5 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/antipsychotic-drugs-market-101390
Leading Players operating in the Antipsychotic Drugs Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Lundbeck A/S
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- AstraZeneca
- ALLERGAN
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Alkermes plc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Other Prominent Players
Rapid Shift Towards Advanced and Safe Drugs to Favor Growth in North America
Geographically, the global antipsychotic drugs market is grouped into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America had acquired US$ 9,307.3 Mn antipsychotic drugs market revenue in the year 2018. The growth is attributed to the increasing patient pool suffering from psychotic disorders in the region. Additionally, a rapid shift of these patients towards safe antipsychotic drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other psychotic diseases is expected to drive the antipsychotic drugs market in this region. Several healthcare organizations in North America have also begun promoting such drugs for treatment.
Quick Buy
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101390
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Overview of Prevalence of Psychiatric Disorders by Key Regions
- Pipeline Analysis
- Key Industry Developments
- New Product Launches
- Analysis of the Cost and Burden of Mental Health Disorders
- Analysis of Antipsychotics in Treatment of Dementia
- Analysis of First Generation Antipsychotics versus Second & Third Generation Antipsychotics
- Overview of R&D Initiatives
- Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease
- Schizophrenia
- Bipolar Disorder
- Unipolar Depression
- Dementia
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapeutic Class
- First Generation
- Second Generation
- Third Generation
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of the Antipsychotic Drugs Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
- Identifies market restraints and boosters.
- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/antipsychotic-drugs-market-101390
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What are the key technological and Antipsychotic Drugs Market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the market?
- Which company accounted for the highest market share?
- Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Antipsychotic Drugs Market growth?
Related Reports:
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Impact
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Shares
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Trends
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Drivers
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Increase
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Rise
Antipsychotic Drugs Market CAGR Value
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Covid Effect
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Condition
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Search Analysis
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Growth Analysis
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Revenue
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Manufacturers
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Drivers
Antipsychotic Drugs Market Drivershttps://clarkcountyblog.com/