Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company Indorama Ventures(TH) DAK Americas(US) M&G Chemicals(CA) Far Eastern New Century(TW) JBF(IN) OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM) Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN) Lotte Chemical(KR) SABIC(SA) Nan Ya Plastics(TW) Petroquimica Suape(BR) KoKsan(TR) EIPET(EG) Selenis(PT) NEO GROUP(LT) Polief(RU) Zhejiang Hengyi(CN) Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN) Sanfangxiang Group(CN) Since CR Chemicals(CN) Rongsheng petrochemical(CN) Wankai New Materials(CN) Far Eastern Industry (CN) Zhenbang Fibre(CN)

Production by Region North America Europe China Middle East & Africa South America India

Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E

Table of content

1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

1.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fiber Grade

1.2.3 Bottle Grade

1.2.4 Film Grade

1.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Polyester Fiber

1.3.3 Container

1.3.4 Film Products

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Middle

