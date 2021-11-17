Anti-money Laundering Service Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Anti-money Laundering Service Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Anti-money Laundering Service industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Anti-money Laundering Service market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

AML software allows financial institutions and other enterprises to detect suspicious transactions and analyze customer data. Its ability to provide real-time alerts and tools to report suspicious events to maximize security and operational efficiency will foster its adoption during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market

The global Anti-money Laundering Service market size is expected to maximize by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR during 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Targens

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Safe Banking Systems

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Anti-money Laundering Service Market by Types:

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Others

Anti-money Laundering Service Market by Applications:

Bank

Insurance Company

Financial Institution

The study objectives of Anti-money Laundering Service Market report are:

To analyze and study the Anti-money Laundering Service Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Anti-money Laundering Service manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

