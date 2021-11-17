Heat Treating Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Heat Treating Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Heat Treating industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Heat Treating market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Heat treating is a group of industrial and metalworking processes used to alter the physical, and sometimes chemical, properties of a material. The most common application is metallurgical. Heat treatments are also used in the manufacture of many other materials, such as glass.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heat Treating Market

The global Heat Treating market size is projected to reach USD 94880 million by 2027, from USD 82550 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Ajax Tocco International

Pillar Induction

Aichelin Holding

American Metal Treating

Bluewater Thermal Processing

General Metal Heat Treating

Houston Heat Treat

Keith Company

Pacific Metallurgical

Paulo

Thermex Metal Treating

Thermtech

Tri-J Heat Treating

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Heat Treating Market by Types:

Integral Heat Treatment

Surface Heat Treatment

Chemical Heat Treatment

Heat Treating Market by Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace

Metalworking

Machine

Construction

Others

