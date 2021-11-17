Light Therapy Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Light Therapy Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Light Therapy industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Light Therapy market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Light therapy consists of exposure to daylight or to specific wavelengths of light using polychromatic polarised light, lasers, light-emitting diodes, fluorescent lamps, dichroic lamps or very bright, full-spectrum light. The light is administered for a prescribed amount of time and, in some cases, at a specific time of day.

One common use of the term is associated with the treatment of skin disorders, chiefly psoriasis, acne vulgaris, eczema and neonatal jaundice. Light therapy which strikes the retina of the eyes is used to treat diabetic retinopathy and also circadian rhythm disorders such as delayed sleep phase disorder and can also be used to treat seasonal affective disorder, with some support for its use also with non-seasonal psychiatric disorders.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Light Therapy Market

The global Light Therapy market size is projected to reach USD 869.8 million by 2027, from USD 655 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Beurer

Koninklijke Philips

Lumie

Verilux

Aura Medical

Compass Health Brands

Demyk Lightmod Products

Lucimed

Nature Bright

Northern Light Technology

Photomedex

Red Light Man

Sphere Gadget Technologies

Zepter International

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Light Therapy Market by Types:

White Light

Blue Light

Red Light

Other

Light Therapy Market by Applications:

Dermatology Clinic

Homecare

Others

