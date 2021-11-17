Phototherapy Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Phototherapy Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Phototherapy industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Phototherapy market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Phototherapy, also called light therapy, means treatment with a special kind of light. It is prescribed to treat atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, dyshidrotic eczema, nummular eczema and seborrheic dermatitis.

The most common type of phototherapy used to treat eczema is narrowband ultraviolet B (UVB) light. This uses a special machine to emit UVB light, which is the best part of natural sunlight for treating eczema. Broadband UVB phototherapy, PUVA (Psoralen and UVA), and UVA1 are other forms of phototherapy that may be used in special circumstances to treat eczema.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Phototherapy Market

The global Phototherapy market size is projected to reach USD 535.8 million by 2027, from USD 403.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Natus Medical

GE Healthcare

Herbert Waldmann

Draeger

Philips Lighting

National Biological

MTTS Asia

PhotoMedex

VIA Global Health

Beurer

Daavlin

Nice Neotech

Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Phototherapy Market by Types:

UV Light Phototherapy

Intense Pulsed Light Phototherapy

Blue Light Phototherapy

Red Light Phototherapy

Others

Phototherapy Market by Applications:

Hospitals & Clinics

Dermatology Center

Homecare

The study objectives of Phototherapy Market report are:

To analyze and study the Phototherapy Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Phototherapy manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

