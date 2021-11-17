Synthetic Proppant Market Share 2021 Industry Outlook, Global Size, Business Strategies, Product Demand, Forecast 2027

Global “Synthetic Proppant Market” 2021 Research Report encircles certain principal factors to guide stakeholders in recognizing the proceeding factors in the market. The study aims to provide specific factual data to help businesses figure the upcoming opportunities, competitors, motives, and overall scope. This documented report emphasizes the data obtained from diverse sources, followed up by the tools of SWOT analysis.
COVID-19 impact on the market
COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before this outbreak across the world, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2021.
COVID-19 has impacted almost all the industries across the world by disrupting supply chains and hindering various industrial operations. Most companies have halted their manufacturing activities or have reduced it to the bare minimum. COVID-19-responsive measures undertaken by governments, such as lockdown and social distancing, led to the closure of manufacturing plants in the initial stage of the pandemic. With very few industrial operations allowed, the demand for various input products in the industrial sector has declined significantly. The aforementioned factors seem imperative to affect the market for CNC controller as very few new Synthetic Proppant are expected to be deployed by these industries during the ongoing crisis.
List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Synthetic Proppant Market Report are: –
- Fortress Proppants Ltd
- Fairmount Santrol
- Badger Mining Corporation (BMC)
- US SILICA
- CARBO Ceramics
- Hi Crush LP Partners
- Saint-Gobain
- JSC Borovichi Refractories
- Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant
- Mineração Curimbaba
- China Gengsheng Minerals
- Covia
- Superior Silica Sands
- Hexion
- Preferred Sands
The key vendor profiles include information on their production, sustainability, and growth prospects. The Synthetic Proppant market forecast report for insights on complete key vendor profiles. The Synthetic Proppant market report provides comprehensive understanding of the sub segments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements.
Global Synthetic Proppant Market: Drivers and Restrains
The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027.
A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.
Market Segmentation:
The research report includes specific segments by region, by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Ceramic Beads
- Aluminum Beads
- Sintered Bauxite
- Coated Sand
- Others
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- Shale Gas
- Tight Gas
- Coal Bed Methane
- Others
Region Segmentation
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Other)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)
What are the Key Factors Covered in this Synthetic Proppant Market Report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will drive Synthetic Proppant market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the Synthetic Proppant market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the Synthetic Proppant market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Synthetic Proppant market vendors
Detailed TOC of Global Synthetic Proppant Market Research Report 2021
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Proppant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Ceramic Beads
1.2.3 Aluminum Beads
1.2.4 Sintered Bauxite
1.2.5 Coated Sand
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Shale Gas
1.3.3 Tight Gas
1.3.4 Coal Bed Methane
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Synthetic Proppant Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Synthetic Proppant, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Synthetic Proppant Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Proppant Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Synthetic Proppant Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Synthetic Proppant Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Synthetic Proppant Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Synthetic Proppant Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Synthetic Proppant Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Synthetic Proppant Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Synthetic Proppant Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Synthetic Proppant Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Synthetic Proppant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Synthetic Proppant Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Proppant Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Synthetic Proppant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Synthetic Proppant Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Synthetic Proppant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Synthetic Proppant Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Synthetic Proppant Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Proppant Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Synthetic Proppant Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Synthetic Proppant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Synthetic Proppant Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Synthetic Proppant Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Synthetic Proppant Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Synthetic Proppant Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Synthetic Proppant Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Synthetic Proppant Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Synthetic Proppant Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Synthetic Proppant Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Synthetic Proppant Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Synthetic Proppant Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Synthetic Proppant Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Synthetic Proppant Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Synthetic Proppant Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Synthetic Proppant Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Synthetic Proppant Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Synthetic Proppant Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Synthetic Proppant Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Synthetic Proppant Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Synthetic Proppant Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Synthetic Proppant Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Synthetic Proppant Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Synthetic Proppant Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Synthetic Proppant Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Synthetic Proppant Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Synthetic Proppant Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Synthetic Proppant Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Synthetic Proppant Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Synthetic Proppant Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Synthetic Proppant Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Synthetic Proppant Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Synthetic Proppant Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Synthetic Proppant Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Synthetic Proppant Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Synthetic Proppant Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Synthetic Proppant Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Synthetic Proppant Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Proppant Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Proppant Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Proppant Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Proppant Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Synthetic Proppant Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Synthetic Proppant Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Synthetic Proppant Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Synthetic Proppant Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Synthetic Proppant Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Synthetic Proppant Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Proppant Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Proppant Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Proppant Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Proppant Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Proppant Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Proppant Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Fortress Proppants Ltd
12.1.1 Fortress Proppants Ltd Corporation Information
12.1.2 Fortress Proppants Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fortress Proppants Ltd Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Fortress Proppants Ltd Synthetic Proppant Products Offered
12.1.5 Fortress Proppants Ltd Recent Development
12.2 Fairmount Santrol
12.2.1 Fairmount Santrol Corporation Information
12.2.2 Fairmount Santrol Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fairmount Santrol Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Fairmount Santrol Synthetic Proppant Products Offered
12.2.5 Fairmount Santrol Recent Development
12.3 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC)
12.3.1 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC) Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC) Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC) Synthetic Proppant Products Offered
12.3.5 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC) Recent Development
12.4 US SILICA
12.4.1 US SILICA Corporation Information
12.4.2 US SILICA Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 US SILICA Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 US SILICA Synthetic Proppant Products Offered
12.4.5 US SILICA Recent Development
12.5 CARBO Ceramics
12.5.1 CARBO Ceramics Corporation Information
12.5.2 CARBO Ceramics Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 CARBO Ceramics Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 CARBO Ceramics Synthetic Proppant Products Offered
12.5.5 CARBO Ceramics Recent Development
12.6 Hi Crush LP Partners
12.6.1 Hi Crush LP Partners Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hi Crush LP Partners Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Hi Crush LP Partners Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Hi Crush LP Partners Synthetic Proppant Products Offered
12.6.5 Hi Crush LP Partners Recent Development
12.7 Saint-Gobain
12.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
12.7.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Saint-Gobain Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Saint-Gobain Synthetic Proppant Products Offered
12.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development
12.8 JSC Borovichi Refractories
12.8.1 JSC Borovichi Refractories Corporation Information
12.8.2 JSC Borovichi Refractories Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 JSC Borovichi Refractories Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 JSC Borovichi Refractories Synthetic Proppant Products Offered
12.8.5 JSC Borovichi Refractories Recent Development
12.9 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant
12.9.1 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Corporation Information
12.9.2 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Synthetic Proppant Products Offered
12.9.5 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Recent Development
12.10 Mineração Curimbaba
12.10.1 Mineração Curimbaba Corporation Information
12.10.2 Mineração Curimbaba Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mineração Curimbaba Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Mineração Curimbaba Synthetic Proppant Products Offered
12.10.5 Mineração Curimbaba Recent Development
12.12 Covia
12.12.1 Covia Corporation Information
12.12.2 Covia Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Covia Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Covia Products Offered
12.12.5 Covia Recent Development
12.13 Superior Silica Sands
12.13.1 Superior Silica Sands Corporation Information
12.13.2 Superior Silica Sands Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Superior Silica Sands Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Superior Silica Sands Products Offered
12.13.5 Superior Silica Sands Recent Development
12.14 Hexion
12.14.1 Hexion Corporation Information
12.14.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Hexion Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Hexion Products Offered
12.14.5 Hexion Recent Development
12.15 Preferred Sands
12.15.1 Preferred Sands Corporation Information
12.15.2 Preferred Sands Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Preferred Sands Synthetic Proppant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Preferred Sands Products Offered
12.15.5 Preferred Sands Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Synthetic Proppant Industry Trends
13.2 Synthetic Proppant Market Drivers
13.3 Synthetic Proppant Market Challenges
13.4 Synthetic Proppant Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Synthetic Proppant Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
