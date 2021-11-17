eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market: Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact, Trend, Growth Rate, Opportunity, Manufactures, Regions, Business Analysis, Development, Forecast 2021 – 2026

Our Latest Report on “eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market” research report provides an up-to-date information related to market size, share and growth strategies related to regional segments. The report analyzes rising trends that are currently determining the expansion of the eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing industry. It delivers a snapshot of leading players, market trends with forecasts over the upcoming years (2021-2026), and the major factors driving and impacting the growth of the worldwide eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market. Further that it also covers business strategy with a competitive analysis, drivers, and revenue alongside industry dynamics defined potential growth opportunities and market share with product type and applications.

eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market Analysis:

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market in 2021.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans, and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of the players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers and acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Top Key Players in the Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market Are:

TSMC

GlobalFoundries

UMC (Incl. Fujitsu)

SMIC

Samsung

HHGrace

TowerJazz

Microchip Technology

TI

Highlights of The eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market Report:

eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market Overview with Historical and current scenario

eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market Segment Analysis by Types, Applications and Regions

eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market forecastAnalysis with trends and developments

Value chain analysiswith Price analysis and forecast

Porter’s five forces analysisand SWOT analysis

Market Dynamics (Industry Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Restraints)

Regions Covered in eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market Report:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market Segmentation Covers:

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market types split into:

FeRAM (Emerging Ferroelectric Memory)

Carbon Memory

Mott Memory

Macromolecular Memory

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market applications, includes:

Mobile and Consumer

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Data Center

The eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market report provides details of latest recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players. The eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market Report analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations within the market.

Key Benefits to Buy this Report:

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Detailed Overview of eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that thriving demand and latest trend running in the market.

What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key players along with its profile and Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap highest market share in coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market?

Study objectives of eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing market

Detailed TOC of Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Segment by Type

2.2.1 FeRAM (Emerging Ferroelectric Memory)

2.2.2 Carbon Memory

2.2.3 Mott Memory

2.2.4 Macromolecular Memory

2.3 eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Mobile and Consumer

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Medical

2.4.4 Industrial

2.4.5 Data Center

2.5 eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing by Company

3.1 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing by Region

4.1 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing by Region

4.1.1 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales Growth

4.3 APAC eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales Growth

4.4 Europe eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Americas eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Type

5.3 Americas eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Region (2016-2021)

6.1.2 APAC eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Type

6.3 APAC eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing by Country

7.1.1 Europe eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Type

7.3 Europe eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing by Country

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Country

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Distributors

10.3 eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Customer

11 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Market Forecast

11.1 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Forecast by Region

11.1.1 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2.2 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2 Americas Forecast by Country

11.3 APAC Forecast by Region

11.4 Europe Forecast by Country

11.5 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Country

11.6 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Forecast by Type

11.7 Global eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 TSMC

12.1.1 TSMC Company Information

12.1.2 TSMC eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Product Offered

12.1.3 TSMC eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.1.4 TSMC Main Business Overview

12.1.5 TSMC Latest Developments

12.2 GlobalFoundries

12.2.1 GlobalFoundries Company Information

12.2.2 GlobalFoundries eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Product Offered

12.2.3 GlobalFoundries eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.2.4 GlobalFoundries Main Business Overview

12.2.5 GlobalFoundries Latest Developments

12.3 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu)

12.3.1 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) Company Information

12.3.2 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Product Offered

12.3.3 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.3.4 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) Main Business Overview

12.3.5 UMC (Incl. Fujitsu) Latest Developments

12.4 SMIC

12.4.1 SMIC Company Information

12.4.2 SMIC eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Product Offered

12.4.3 SMIC eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.4.4 SMIC Main Business Overview

12.4.5 SMIC Latest Developments

12.5 Samsung

12.5.1 Samsung Company Information

12.5.2 Samsung eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Product Offered

12.5.3 Samsung eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.5.4 Samsung Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Samsung Latest Developments

12.6 HHGrace

12.6.1 HHGrace Company Information

12.6.2 HHGrace eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Product Offered

12.6.3 HHGrace eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.6.4 HHGrace Main Business Overview

12.6.5 HHGrace Latest Developments

12.7 TowerJazz

12.7.1 TowerJazz Company Information

12.7.2 TowerJazz eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Product Offered

12.7.3 TowerJazz eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.7.4 TowerJazz Main Business Overview

12.7.5 TowerJazz Latest Developments

12.8 Microchip Technology

12.8.1 Microchip Technology Company Information

12.8.2 Microchip Technology eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Product Offered

12.8.3 Microchip Technology eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.8.4 Microchip Technology Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Microchip Technology Latest Developments

12.9 TI

12.9.1 TI Company Information

12.9.2 TI eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Product Offered

12.9.3 TI eNVM (Emerging Non-Volatile Memories) for Neuromorphic Computing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.9.4 TI Main Business Overview

12.9.5 TI Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

