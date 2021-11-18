Glaucoma Therapeutics Research and Clinical Advancements 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Competition Strategies, Regions and Forecast

Rising demand for novel therapeutics among aging population will enable growth in the Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “Glaucoma Therapeutics: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, in 2018 the global market was worth US$ 6273.5 Mn. However, the global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% and reach US$ 10,091 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also classifies the market on the basis of various segments.

According to the report Glaucoma Therapeutics Market in North America was worth US$ 2405.9 Mn in 2018. The region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period 2019-2026. The growth predicted in North America is attribute to its constantly improving healthcare facilities and adoption of recent advances in glaucoma diagnosis, treatment, and medication. These factors also are expected to bode well for the global glaucoma therapeutics market. Meanwhile, the increasing number of glaucoma cases in nations such as China and India is projected to enable growth in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the region is anticipated to progress at a relatively high CAGR.

Leading Players operating in the Glaucoma Therapeutics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Novartis AG

Allergan

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Teva Pharmaceutical Industry

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer, Inc.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals.

Prostaglandins to Remain Dominant among Drug Class Through Forecast Period

In terms of drug class, prostaglandins are the most widely used medication. Additionally, in 2018 the prostaglandins segment was dominating the global glaucoma therapeutics market. The segment accounted for 40.2% of the global market in 2018. Prostaglandins are forecast to dominate the global market during the forecast period as well. Higher efficiency to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) and minimal risk of side effects associated with the drugs are a few factors aiding the expansion of the prostaglandins segment.

Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class

Beta Blockers

Prostaglandins

o Latanoprost

o Bimatoprost

o Travoprost

o Others

Alpha Adrenergic Agonists

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Combination Drugs

Others

By Disease Indication

Open Angle Glaucoma

Angle Closure Glaucoma

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

