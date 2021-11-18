Mass Spectrometer Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Shares, Growing Demand, Production, Types, Applications and Forecast Report 2027

The Global Mass Spectrometer Market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2026. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “MASS SPECTROMETER: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026” predicts that the adoption of mass spectrometer equipment is likely to increase as this equipment can precisely measure the molecular weight of an analyst. The mass spectrometer instrument together with chromatography calculates the analytical mass of a particular molecule. The report predicts the Global Mass Spectrometer Market was valued at US$ 5,512.2 Mn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 10,044.7 Mn by 2026.

Get PDF Brochure of this [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mass-spectrometer-market-101068

Key Industry Developments

In June 2018, Thermo Scientific launched Orbitrap ID-X in collaboration with HighChem for characterization of small molecules.

In April 2019, Agilent launched 6546 quadrupole time-of-flight LC/MS system, a hybrid mass spectrometer to deliver high resolution analytical data.

In March 2019, JEOL USA announced the launch of GC-triple quadrupole mass spectrometer system to expand the company’s product line in mass spectrometer.

Mass Spectrometer to Offer High-Resolution Analytical Data Owing to Technological Advancements

“Increasing research and development (R&D) activities are likely to increase the dependency on accurate and high-resolution data experiments,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Mass spectrometer detectors have the ability to offer precise results, which is why key players encourage customers to opt for this equipment,” he added. Another factor driving the market is the increasing number of concerns related to food safety. Owing to recent technological advancements in mass spectrometry, the demand from biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is expected to increase. These advancements now offer better and high-resolution test results. The rising demand for tandem and hyphenated techniques, especially from biotechnology, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industry is driving the market. The mass spectrometer miniaturization leads to the higher adoption of mass spectrometer equipment. All the above-mentioned factors are likely to be beneficial for the growth of the market.

Joel Launches a Novel Mass Spectrometer System to Expand its Product Line

Shimadzu Corporation,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

WATERS,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Bruker,

AB Sciex,

Agilent Technology,

LECO,

JEOL USA,

Advion, Inc.

Companies such as SCIEX, Shimadzu, Waters, and Agilent are leading the market owing to their well-recognized brand presence. In addition to this, a robust distribution networking channel is another factor behind the success of these four players. Several companies are involved in strategic decisions to expand their market share. One of them is associated with new product launches. Some of the product launches are mentioned below:

Agilent Technologies a mass hybrid mass spectrometer system in April 2019. The system called 6546 quadrupole time-of-flight LC/MS will offer accurate analytical data with high resolution.

Joel USA launches a quadrupole mass spectrometer system called GC-triple in March 2019. The aim of this product launch is to expand the company’s product line for mass spectrometers.

Thermo Scientific joined hands with HighChem in June 2018 to develop Orbitrap ID-X Tribrid Mass Spectrometer. This spectrometer analyses small molecules and gathers meaningful data.

Market in North America Continues to Lead Owing to Presence of Key Players in the U.S.

Among regions, the market in North America is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period. Moreover, the regional market was valued at US$ 2,126.7 Mn in the year 2018. Presence of recognized key players and technological advancements are creating lucrative opportunities for the market. Governments in this region are granting funds to research institutes working on in mass spectrometry, which will further increase the mass spectrometer market share in North America. The University of Georgia recently received grants from the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. This funding is for conducting biomedical research and this is another factor responsible for the high growth of the market in this region. A report by the Industrial Research Institute (IRI) finds that the U.S. is the only country in the world who spends aggressively on research and development activities. Governments in North America are increasingly investing in areas such as biomedical, biotechnology, and proteomics. Such factors are likely to accelerate the mass spectrometer market size in North America.

Following North America, the market in Europe is expected to grow considerably owing to increasing spending on research initiatives.

The mass spectrometer market in Asia Pacific is poised to surge owing to better economic conditions. This, coupled with the rising number of pharmaceutical companies, is expected to fuel demand for mass spectrometer analysis. Enabled by these factors, the mass spectrometer market is likely to witness higher CAGR in Asia Pacific in the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Product

Hybrid

Tandem Quadrupole

Quadrupole Time-of-Flight (Q-TOF)

FTMS

Single

Single Quadrupole

Time-of-Flight (TOF)

Ion Trap

By End-user

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes & Government Organization

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Others (Environmental testing, food, and chemical testing)

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

Get [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/mass-spectrometer-market-101068

Key questions answered in the Mass Spectrometer Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Mass Spectrometer market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the Global Mass Spectrometer market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Mass Spectrometer market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Mass Spectrometer market?

Who are the key vendors in Mass Spectrometer market space?

What are the Mass Spectrometer market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Asia Mass Spectrometer market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Mass Spectrometer market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Mass Spectrometer market?

Order Full [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101068

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.