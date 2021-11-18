China GF and GFRP Composites Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of GF and GFRP Composites in China, including the following market information:

China GF and GFRP Composites Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China GF and GFRP Composites Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

China top five GF and GFRP Composites companies in 2020 (%)

The global GF and GFRP Composites market size is expected to growth from US$ 28930 million in 2020 to US$ 39610 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

The China GF and GFRP Composites market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the GF and GFRP Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China GF and GFRP Composites Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China GF and GFRP Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Glass Fiber Products

GFRP Products

China GF and GFRP Composites Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China GF and GFRP Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Sport & Leisure

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GF and GFRP Composites revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GF and GFRP Composites revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies GF and GFRP Composites sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies GF and GFRP Composites sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

BASF

Binani-3B

Celanese

CPIC

Daicel

Denka

DSM

DuPont

Evonik

Hexion

Johns Mansville

Jushi Group

Kolon

Lanxess

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Owens Corning

PolyOne

PPG Industries

RTP

SABIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Solvay

Sumitomo Bakelite

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)