China GF and GFRP Composites Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of GF and GFRP Composites in China, including the following market information:
China GF and GFRP Composites Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
China GF and GFRP Composites Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
China top five GF and GFRP Composites companies in 2020 (%)
The global GF and GFRP Composites market size is expected to growth from US$ 28930 million in 2020 to US$ 39610 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.
The China GF and GFRP Composites market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
QYResearch has surveyed the GF and GFRP Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
China GF and GFRP Composites Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
China GF and GFRP Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Glass Fiber Products
GFRP Products
China GF and GFRP Composites Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
China GF and GFRP Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Building & Construction
Electronics
Transportation
Sport & Leisure
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies GF and GFRP Composites revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies GF and GFRP Composites revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
Key companies GF and GFRP Composites sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies GF and GFRP Composites sales share in China market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
BASF
Binani-3B
Celanese
CPIC
Daicel
Denka
DSM
DuPont
Evonik
Hexion
Johns Mansville
Jushi Group
Kolon
Lanxess
Nippon Electric Glass
Nittobo
Owens Corning
PolyOne
PPG Industries
RTP
SABIC
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Solvay
Sumitomo Bakelite
Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
