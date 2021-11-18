2021 Smart City Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Smart City Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Smart City industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Smart City market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

A smart city uses ICT, including mobile networks, to improve the quality of livelihood in a sustainable way. A smart city combines and shares disparate comprehensive data sets captured by intelligently-connected infrastructure, people, and vehicles, to generate new insights. It also provides ubiquitous services that enable citizens to access information about city administrative services, improve the efficiency of city operations, enhance security levels, fuel economic activity, and even increase resilience to natural disasters.

The smart infrastructure sector will be the largest segment in the market. The rising adoption of smart water management systems, which are based on ICT (information and communications technology), will be one of the main drivers for the growth of this segment. These smart water management systems collect real-time information on water leakage and assist in the prevention of water loss.

The global Smart City market size is expected to maximize by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR during 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

ABB

AT&T

Europe Mobile

Cisco

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei

IBM

NTT Communications

Oracle

Siemens

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

Accenture

Alcatel-Lucent

Ericsson

HP

Microsoft

Schneider Electric

Telefonica

Toshiba

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Smart City Market by Types:

Smart Security

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Energy

Smart Education

Smart Building

Smart Healthcare

Other

Smart City Market by Applications:

Communications Industry

Transportation Industry

Express Industry

Government

Education

Other

The study objectives of Smart City Market report are:

To analyze and study the Smart City Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Smart City manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

