IoT Node and Gateway Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “IoT Node and Gateway Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of IoT Node and Gateway industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global IoT Node and Gateway market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

The growth of the IoT node and gateway market can be attributed to the improved internet connectivity and growth in use of wireless sensors and their networks, as well as growth in application specific microcontroller units (MCUs).

Retail end-use application is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of unit shipments during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global IoT Node and Gateway Market

The global IoT Node and Gateway market size is projected to reach USD 43540 million by 2027, from USD 9709.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Intel

Huawei Investment & Holding

Nxp Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Te Connectivity

Advantech

Dell

Microchip Technology

Notion

Helium Systems

Samsara Networks

Beep

Estimote

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

IoT Node and Gateway Market by Types:

Processor

Connectivity IC

Sensor

Memory Device

Logic Device

IoT Node and Gateway Market by Applications:

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

The study objectives of IoT Node and Gateway Market report are:

To analyze and study the IoT Node and Gateway Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key IoT Node and Gateway manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 IoT Node and Gateway Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 IoT Node and Gateway Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 IoT Node and Gateway Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 IoT Node and Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 IoT Node and Gateway Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 IoT Node and Gateway Market Trends

2.3.2 IoT Node and Gateway Market Drivers

2.3.3 IoT Node and Gateway Market Challenges

2.3.4 IoT Node and Gateway Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IoT Node and Gateway Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top IoT Node and Gateway Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global IoT Node and Gateway Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IoT Node and Gateway Revenue

3.4 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Node and Gateway Revenue in 2020

3.5 IoT Node and Gateway Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players IoT Node and Gateway Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into IoT Node and Gateway Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 IoT Node and Gateway Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global IoT Node and Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 IoT Node and Gateway Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global IoT Node and Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America IoT Node and Gateway Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Type

6.3 North America IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Application

6.4 North America IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT Node and Gateway Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Country

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

