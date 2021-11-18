Healthcare Quality Management Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Healthcare Quality Management Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Healthcare Quality Management industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Healthcare Quality Management market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Government mandates for healthcare providers to report quality & improve the performance of care provided, increase in the volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry, and need to curtail healthcare costs & medical errors are the major factors driving the growth of the healthcare quality management market.

The business intelligence and analytics solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Healthcare Quality Management Market

The global Healthcare Quality Management market size is projected to reach USD 3409 million by 2027, from USD 1841 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Nuance Communications

Premier

Medisolv

Truven Health Analytics

Verscend Technologies

Quantros

Cerner

Mckesson

Citiustech

Altegra Health

Dolbey Systems

Enli Health Intelligence

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Healthcare Quality Management Market by Types:

Local Deployment

Cloud Deployment

Healthcare Quality Management Market by Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Other

