2021 VoLTE Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “VoLTE Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of VoLTE industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global VoLTE market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

VoLTE technology enables voice calls over an LTE network, in comparison to the previously used technology supporting voice calls over 2G and 3G networks. This technology is similar to VoIP which is applied to support voice calls over a broadband connection. The difference between VoIP and VoLTE is that VoIP sends voice over the circuit-switched network, but VoLTE sends voice calls over IP-based LTE networks. VoLTE is used among enterprises as well as individual consumers for video and voice services.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in shipments of LTE-enabled computing devices. The deployment of LTE networks is increasing in developed and developing economies, and the unit shipment of LTE-enabled computing devices across different regions is increasing rapidly. The shipment of LTE devices doubled between 2014 and 2015, rising to around 900 million units from around 450 million units. China accounted for the highest growth rate, and the LTE-enabled device shipments in the country tripled from 90 million units in 2014 to approximately 300 million units in 2016. It is expected that LTE-enabled devices will account for around 50% of all the smartphone shipments, and this percentage will increase to over 72% of the market by 2020.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global VoLTE Market

The global VoLTE market size is expected to maximize by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR during 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

KT

LG Uplus

SK Telecom

T-Mobile US

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Cisco Systems

D2 Technologies

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

VoLTE Market by Types:

VoIMS

CSFB

Others

VoLTE Market by Applications:

Private

Commercial

Others

