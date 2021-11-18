Laser Hair Removal Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global “Laser Hair Removal Market” is projected to reach USD 1,378.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Wide availability of advanced hair removal technologies will be one of the top growth drivers for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Laser Hair Removal Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Diode, Alexandrite, Nd: YAG, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Medical Spas & Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Laser hair removal treatments are gaining popularity owing to their proven efficacy in preventing hair growth. To capture this trend, many companies have developed a portfolio of novel hair removal systems based on laser technology. For instance, Nordlys, a hair removal machine by Ellipse uses both laser (Frax 1550 and Nd: YAG 1064) and Selective Waveband Technology to perform hair removal procedures. Similarly, the Thunder MT system from Advanced Esthetics Solutions integrates Nd: YAG and Alexandrite lasers, enabling the machine to perform a wide range of hair treatments. Thus, rising availability of such innovative hair technologies will brighten the prospects for this.

Major Laser Hair Removal Market Key players covered in the report include:

CANDELA CORPORATION (Massachusetts, U.S)

Lynton Lasers Ltd (U.K.)

Alma Lasers (Israel)

Fotona (Texas, U.S)

Venus Concept (Toronto, Canada)

Venn Healthcare (U.K.)

Sciton, Inc. (California, U.S)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

Cynosure (Massachusetts, U.S)

Cutera (California, U.S)

Laser Hair Removal Market Analysis 2021:

Market Restraint

COVID Regulations to Halt Progress of the Market

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, countries around the world have implemented stringent measures in the form of lockdowns and social distancing. With medical professionals focused on treating COVID-19 patients, resources have been diverted away from elective procedures. This has spelled doom for the aesthetics industry and the laser hair removal market growth as most of the procedures and treatments in this domain are non-essential. Moreover, fears of getting infected have deterred people from visiting clinics and other health facilities, thus contracting the demand for hair removal and other aesthetic procedures. Now, many governments are now allowing partial resumption of services. However, businesses are being made to follow strict guidelines and many of them are abiding by them, keeping in mind the safety of their customers as well as employees. For example, New England-based Skin & Laser Surgery Center announced that it will be implementing the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) under their list of ‘Universal Precautions’.

Competitive Landscape

Product Innovations to Command Attention of Key Players

Competition in this market is tight as key companies are focused on designing and developing innovative products to attract customers. These players are also taking exigent steps to sustain their business during the health crisis created by the coronavirus.

Industry Developments:

May 2020: US-based medical device company, Lira Style, released its new aesthetics platform called “Cervello”. The platform is essentially a device allows clinically proven laser hair removal procedures on all skin types, combining 1064 long pulsed YAG, 808 diode, and 755 Alexandrite.

January 2019: Alma Lasers announced the worldwide launch of Soprano Titanium, its novel laser hair removal system. It combines the company’s four proprietary technologies: 3D, simultaneous lasing in three wavelengths; Quattro, an extra-large spot size; ICE Plus, advanced cooling system; and Smart Clinic, a cloud-based business development platform.

Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Impact of COVID-19 on Laser Hair Removal New Product Launch Snapshot of Regulatory Scenario Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Laser Hair Removal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diode Alexandrite Nd: YAG Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Medical Spas & Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Laser Hair Removal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diode Alexandrite Nd: YAG Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Medical Spas & Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. By Product Canada By Product Europe Laser Hair Removal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diode Alexandrite Nd: YAG Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Medical Spas & Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. By Product Germany By Product France By Product Spain By Product Italy By Product Scandinavia By Product Rest of Europe By Product



Toc Continue…

