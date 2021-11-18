2021-2027 Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Cloud-based Video Conferencing industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Cloud-based Video Conferencing market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Cloud-based video conferencing or video conferencing-as-a-service (VCaaS) allows two or more locations to communicate by simultaneous two-sided audio and video transmissions. In cloud solutions, cloud server is used to transfer, access, and storage data. Video conferencing is different from videophone calls as the former is designed to process multiple locations rather than individuals. VCaaS provides organizations the benefits of high-quality HD video conferencing technology without any major investment in hardware, infrastructure, and network. Cloud-based video conferencing makes video transmissions easily accessible to anyone at any point of time from anywhere.

With the rising globalization of business organizations worldwide, need for flexible, scalable and cost effective communication techniques has grown substantially since the past few years. Video conferencing is a viable solution for organizations to organize online conference thereby eliminating the costs related to traveling and accommodation. Likewise, video conferencing acts as a boon for business entities having multiple geographical locations requiring frequent collaboration. Video conferencing solutions are available both; on-premise as well as cloud-based.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market

The global Cloud-based Video Conferencing market size is expected to maximize by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR during 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Huawei Investment & Holdings

Polycom

Blue Jeans Network

Fuze

LifeSize Communications

StarLeaf

Videxio

Vidyo

Zoom Video Communications

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market by Types:

Hardware

Software

Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market by Applications:

Manufacturing

ICT

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

