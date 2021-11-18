Clear Aligners Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global ”clear aligners Market” size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 10.04 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 19.7% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028”, mentions that the market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020 and is likely to showcase exponential growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus on the development of advanced clear aligners and the growing demand for aesthetics among the young generation globally. In September 2020, Align Technology, Inc., announced the launch of Invisalign Stickables. The innovative stickers are designed primarily to be adopted with the SmartTrack material in the clear dental aligners.

The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in resumption of industrial activities.

Major Clear Aligners Market Key players covered in the report include:

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

3M (Maplewood), U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)

Get Request a Sample Copy of the Clear Aligners Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/clear-aligners-market-101377

Clear Aligners Market Analysis 2021:

Market Segmentation:

We have categorized the global market for clear aligners based on patient age group, end-user, and region. On the basis of the patient age group, the market is segmented into teenagers and adults. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. Furthermore, based on end-users, the dental & orthodontic clinics segment is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the increasing prevalence of malocclusion disorder globally.

Lastly, based on the region, the market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 1.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest global clear aligners market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the strong demand for invisible orthodontics due to the increasing awareness among the young population of these products in the region.

Europe – The region is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the availability of advanced clear aligners products in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Product Innovation by Eminent Companies to Amplify Their Market Positions

The global market is experiencing significant competition from the players operating in the market. These players are focusing on developing innovative dental aligners to cater to the growing demand from the healthcare sector. Additionally, adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and facility expansion by other companies to maintain their stronghold is expected to favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

January 2021 – Ormco Corporation unveiled Spark Clear Aligner Release 10, its advanced upgrade over previous therapy. Moreover, the company launched a suite of enhancements for its Approver software and case management portal. It is designed to give orthodontists greater start-to-finish control and flexibility for efficient treatment planning.

Ormco Corporation unveiled Spark Clear Aligner Release 10, its advanced upgrade over previous therapy. Moreover, the company launched a suite of enhancements for its Approver software and case management portal. It is designed to give orthodontists greater start-to-finish control and flexibility for efficient treatment planning. March 2020: Align Technology, Inc. announced the acquisition of Global Holdings GmbH, a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. The acquisition is expected to help integrate the workflow of dental professionals across 150 countries.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/clear-aligners-market-101377

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview of Technological Advancements – Clear Aligners Treatment

Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion: Key Countries, 2018

Pricing Analysis

Overview on Reimbursement Scenario – Orthodontics Treatment

Overview on Reimbursement Scenario – Clear Aligners

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Partnerships, & Acquisitions

Brand Analysis

Global Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Patient Age Group



Teenager

Adult

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user



Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Patient Age Group



Teenager

Adult

Market Analysis – By End-user



Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Market Analysis – By Country



U.S.

Canada

Europe Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Age Group



Teenager

Adult

Market Analysis – By End-user



Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region



U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Patient Age Group



Teenager

Adult

Market Analysis – By End-user



Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region



Japan

China

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Related Reports :

Fitness Tracker Market

Immune Health Supplements Market

Laser Hair Removal Market

Clear Aligners Market

Hearing Aids Market

Fitness Tracker Market Size

Immune Health Supplements Market Size

Laser Hair Removal Market Size

Clear Aligners Market Size

Hearing Aids Market Size