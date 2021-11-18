Power Supply Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Power Supply Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Power Supply industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Power Supply market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Power supplies are being used in many verticals such as lighting, telecommunications, consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, industrial, food & beverages, transportation, and military & aerospace. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast has been provided for the period from 2018 to 2023.

In the lighting industry, LED lighting has a significant growth potential owing to the increasing consumer demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, declining prices of LEDs, and growing penetration of LEDs as a light source in several lighting applications. LED lighting is a significant consumer of power supplies, thereby driving the growth of the power supply market in the near future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Supply Market

The global Power Supply market size is projected to reach USD 29810 million by 2027, from USD 22270 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

MEAN WELL (Taiwan)

TDK Lambda (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (US)

XP Power (US)

Murata Power Solutions (Japan)

Artesyn (US)

Phoenix Contact (Germany)

Delta Electronics (Taiwan)

Cosel (Japan)

PULS (Germany)

CUI (US)

Acbel Polytech (Taiwan)

Salcom (Finland)

LITE-ON Power System Solutions (US)

FSP (Taiwan)

Power Innovation (Germany)

MTM Power (Germany)

Power Systems & Controls (US)

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Power Supply Market by Types:

AC-DC

DC-DC

Power Supply Market by Applications:

Food & Beverages

Medical & Healthcare

Military & Aerospace

Industrial

Telecommunications

Others

