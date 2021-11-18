COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global “COVID-19 Diagnostics Market” is projected to reach USD 11.40 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus worldwide will be the major factor propelling the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Kits), By Technology (PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), ELISA (Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay), Point-of-care (POC), and Others), By Sample Type (Oropharyngeal and Nasopharyngeal Swabs, Blood, Urine, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to Johns Hopkins University, global COVID-19 infections reached 100,000 in just 60 days, growing to 200,000 in the next 12-14 days, and the recent addition of 100,000 cases has taken only 3 days.

The calculation of the spread of this disease is based on the estimation of the “reproduction number” or R Naught (Ro). The UK Research and Innovation organization states that if the Ro goes above 1, exponential growth will be witnessed. As per a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine based on the virus transmission rate in Wuhan, the Ro was computed to be between 2.49 and 2.63. Such rapid transmission of the virus has surged the demand for coronavirus diagnostics tools and kits, which is boosting the growth of this market.

Major COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Key players covered in the report include:

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher Corporation

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis 2021:

Concerted Efforts towards Developing COVID Detection Tests to Accelerate Growth

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abatement, medical and regulatory bodies are collaborating to encourage innovation and speed up research in developing coronavirus detection tools. For instance, in April 2020, the National Institutes of Health in the US announced the launch of Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative with a funding of USD 1.5 billion to commercialize and widen the accessibility of COVID-19 testing. Similarly, in June 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) joined the COVID-19 Diagnostics Evidence Accelerator created by the Friends of Cancer Research and Reagan-Udall Foundation with the aim to evaluate the performance of PCR and antibody tests for COVID. Together, these and similar initiatives are expected to augment the COVID-19 diagnostics market growth throughout 2020.

High Number of COVID-19 Cases to Give North America Leading Market Position

The United States is one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of cases as of June 2020 standing at 2.68 million and 129,000 deaths. In response, the US government is injecting more funds into medical research facilities to accelerate development of COVID-19 diagnostics and widen the testing net in the country. The region’s market size in 2019 stood at USD 2.17 billion.

In Europe, the virus is spreading at a furious pace, with the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany having the highest number of cases. Quick adoption of advanced detection tools in the region will enable it to expand its footprint in the COVID-19 diagnostics market share in the immediate future. Heavy investments by governments in Asia Pacific in the healthcare sector are expected to favor market growth in the region.

Industry Developments:

May 2020: Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA test developed by Quidel was green lit by the FDA, making it the first antigen test approved in the US for the detection of COVID-19. These tests identify unique protein fragments found on the outer walls of the coronavirus and deliver quick results.

March 2020: The US FDA cleared Abbott’s molecular point-of-care test for detection of COVID in patients through its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The test promises to deliver positive results in 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Guidelines for COVID-19 Diagnosis New Product Launch Prevalence of COVID-19 Disease Impact of COVID-19 on Diagnostics Market Overview of Regulatory Scenario Impact on Supply Chain of Diagnostics Amid the Pandemic Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Kits Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Point-of-care (POC) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Type Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs Blood Urine Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers Research Institute Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Kits Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Point-of-care (POC) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Type Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs Blood Urine Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers Research Institute Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada Europe COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Kits Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Point-of-care (POC) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Type Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs Blood Urine Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers Research Institute Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Kits Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Point-of-care (POC) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Type Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs Blood Urine Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers Research Institute Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

