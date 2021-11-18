Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market Industry has Huge Growth by 2021| BAE Systems, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Continental Aerospace Technologies GmbH, Electronic Concepts & Engineering

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) is a system consisting of a digital computer, known as an electronic engine controller (EEC) or engine control unit (ECU), and its related accessories that control all aspects of aircraft engine performance. The growing adoption of fuel-efficient new-generation commercial aircraft is anticipated to boost the aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market.

BAE Systems, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Continental Aerospace Technologies GmbH, Electronic Concepts & Engineering, Inc., FADEC International, Honeywell International Inc., MEMSCAP SA., Safran

Growing adoption of fuel-efficient new-generation commercial aircraft and demand for high-efficiency aircraft engines is driving the growth of aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market. In addition to this, the development of advanced military aircraft is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market.

Table of contents:

1 Market overview

2 Manufacturer Profile

3 Global Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) sales, revenue, market share, and competition by manufacturer

4 Global Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market Analysis by Regions

5 Country North America Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC)

6 Security by European crowdsourcing by countries

7 Asia Pacific Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) by Country

8 South American Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) by Country

9 Country Security in the Middle East and Africa

10 Global Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market Segments by Type

11 Global Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market Segments by Application

12 Security Market Forecast by Crowdsourcing (2021-2028)

13 Sales Channels, Distributors, Traders, and Dealers

14 Survey results and conclusions

15 Appendix

