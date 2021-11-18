Narcotics Scanner Market Revenue, Future Growth, Trends, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Size Analysis by Forecast 2028

The global narcotics scanner market size is projected to exhibit excellent growth prospects on account of the increasing menace of drug trafficking worldwide, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Narcotics Scanner Market, 2021-2028”. Drug and substance abuse is a deeply rooted socio-economic issue that most countries are being forced to grapple with. According to the World Drug Report 2020 by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), approximately 269 million people around the globe used drugs in 2018, up 30% from 2009, and more than 35 million people suffer from drug-use-related disorders and conditions. One of the major reasons for this growing hazard of drugs is the extensive smuggling of contraband substances across borders, especially in the US, Europe, and South & Southeast Asia. Narcotics scanners have proven to be instrumental in curbing the rampant illegal transport of drugs and other health-deteriorating ingredients and materials. These devices are playing a vital role in ensuring public health worldwide.

The global narcotics scanner market size was USD 6.20 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.32 billion in 2021 to USD 9.92 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.64% in the 2021-2028 period.

Competitive Landscape

Introduction of Advanced Screeners to Boost the Narcotics Scanner Market Growth

Leading developers of narcotics scanners are focusing on launching advanced and sophisticated screening devices to support drug control operations of law enforcement agencies. These companies are also making targeted investments towards expanding their global market footprint by introducing next-gen scanners in emerging economies.

List of Key Players Covered in the Narcotics Scanners Market Report

Metrohm India Private Limited (India)

Smiths Detection Group Ltd (The U.K.)

LaserShield Systems Inc. (The U.S.)

Aventura Technologies Inc. (The U.S.)

Bruker Corporation (The U.S.)

Chemring Group PLC (The U.K.)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (The U.S.)

Safran SA (France)

FLIR Systems Inc. (The U.S.)

OSI Systems Inc. (The U.S.)

Segmentation

By product type, the market’s segments include handheld scanners, tabletop scanners, and walkthrough scanners. Based on technology, this market is divided into ion mobility spectrum technology, contraband detection equipment, and video scope inspection system. On the basis of end-use industry, the market has been grouped into airports, law enforcement, defense & military, public transportation, and others. In terms of geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

What Does the Report Offer?

The report contains a rigorous study of all factors and trends driving and shaping the size, share, and revenue of the market. Further, the report supplies a microscopic examination of the hindrances obstructing the growth of the market, as well as provides a careful analysis of the market segments. Additionally, a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and regional prospects of the market are also incorporated into the report.

Driving Factor

Illicit Production & Distribution of Drugs amid COVID-19 to Bolster Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had catastrophic economic consequences, pushing millions of people, who were on the brink of poverty and deprivation prior to the pandemic, over the edge. UNODC’s World Drug Report 2020 states that economic hardship triggered by the coronavirus may lead to a large number of people resorting to illegal drug-related activities to secure their livelihoods. Furthermore, the same report also highlighted that drug markets have grown and expanded in Asia Pacific, particularly Southeast Asia, remaining relatively unaffected by the pandemic. The coronavirus has, therefore, heightened the need for narcotics scanners as smugglers are finding new routes to traffic contraband substances across borders. For example, the UNODC reported a significant increase in the usage of maritime routes to smuggle heroin into Europe amid the pandemic, as trafficking via land routes has become riskier in recent times. Thus, rising drug production and supply activities in the midst of the current health crisis will necessitate the deployment of effective technologies, which favors this market.

Regional Insights

Stringent Border Controls in the US to Aid the North America Market

North America is expected to dominate the narcotics scanners market share during the forecast period due to the growing stringency of border checks in the US. Law enforcement agencies across the US have been utilizing the capabilities of new-age screening technologies to prevent the illegal peddling of drugs, especially from Mexico, in the country. The thriving underworld drug industry in Asia Pacific has forced authorities in this region to rapidly deploy drug-detecting devices, such as narcotics scanners, and curb trafficking activities. In Europe, the high rate of drug smuggling from Central Asia and North Africa will escalate the demand for drug analyzing tools and technologies in the coming years.

Industry Development

June 2020: Viken Detection announced an initiative called VALOR, an acronym for Viken Assisting Law-enforcement in the Opioid Response. Under this program, the company will provide its HBI-120 handheld X-ray imagers to local police departments for free or at very low costs to aid their efforts in fighting the country’s opioid epidemic.

