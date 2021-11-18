Check this too

The rising implementation of regulations demanding energy efficiency and energy arbitrage is driving the next-generation energy storage systems market. The high capital investments may restrain the growth of the next-generation energy storage systems market. Furthermore, the mounting grid expansion and investment in the modern infrastructure is anticipated to create market opportunities for the next generation energy storage systems market during the forecast period.

The increasing renewable energy investments and growing electrification of the transport sector is creating profitable opportunities for the next generation energy storage systems market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe is also booming the next-generation energy storage systems market.

The global next-generation energy storage systems market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Ultracapacitors, Energy grids, Batteries, Fuel Cells, Flywheels, Pumped storage, and Others. Similarly, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, Electronics, Oil and Gas, Transportation, Military, Marine, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others.

