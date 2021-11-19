Sodium Methylate Market Overview,Company Profiles,Products/Services Offered,Financial Overview

Global Sodium Methylate Market Report with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Sodium Methylate Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis. Global Sodium Methylate Market report consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application.

TOP Manufactures in Sodium Methylate Market Report are:

vonik Industries AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

New Heaven Chemicals INC Iowa LLC (US)

Zhengzhou Saihang Chemical Technology Co. Ltd (China)

ANHUI JINBANG MEDICINE CHEMICAL CO. Ltd (China)

Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial Co. Ltd (China)

Shandong Xisace New Materials Technology Co. Ltd (China)

Supra Group of Companies (India)

Envirocat (France)

Shandong Daze Chemical Group (China)

American Elements (US)

and LIAN Chemical Development Co. (Iran)

Global Sodium Methylate Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025

Market Overview

Global Sodium Methylate Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 4% by the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 354.7 Million in 2018. Sodium methylate is a white amorphous fine crumb structure reacts with water to form sodium hydroxide a corrosive material and methyl alcohol, a flammable liquid. It is available in solid as well as liquid forms and created using methanol. The solid form is majorly used in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries whereas the liquid form is applicable in the manufacturing of biodiesel, where it is acting as a catalyst.

The global sodium methylene market has been accounted for to attain an incredible market lift owing to the rising use of sodium methylate’s in the production of biodiesel for the automotive and many other industries. However, the extensive use of sodium methylate in the pharmaceutical industry, along with the great expansion of the pharmaceutical sector across the world, is expected to propel the global market growth. Besides, the volatility in the prices of methanol, which is the main raw material for the product, is expected to hinder the growth of the global sodium methylate market during the review period. Furthermore, the rising requirement for de-carbonizing the emissions in the transportation industry, the Paris climate change objectives, and growing awareness of global warming are factors driving the demand for biofuels.

Market Segmentation

The Global Sodium Methylate Market has been categorized based on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type segment, the global market has been segmented into solid and liquid. The liquid segment held a larger market share in 2018 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of over 4% during the review period. Based on the application segment, the global market has been divided into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, plastics & polymers, personal care, analytical reagent, biodiesel, and others. The pharmaceuticals type held the highest market contribution in 2018 during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Global Sodium Methylate Market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific led the global sodium methylate market and is likely to drive the market during the review period. The regional growth is driven by the emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing rising demand for sodium methylate from various industrial verticals due to the fast industrialization rate and rising per-capita income in these countries.

In 2018, North America was contributed to the second-largest market share of the global sodium methylate market and valued USD 84.0 million. The regional market was dominated by the US regional market and is evaluated to exhibit a higher CAGR during the assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Global Sodium Methylate Market are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), New Heaven Chemicals INC Iowa LLC (US), Zhengzhou Saihang Chemical Technology Co. Ltd (China), ANHUI JINBANG MEDICINE CHEMICAL CO., LTD (China), Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial Co., Ltd (China), Shandong Xisace New Materials Technology Co. Ltd (China), Supra Group of Companies (India), Envirocat (France), Shandong Daze Chemical Group (China), American Elements (US), and LIAN Chemical Development Co. (Iran).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations and many other useful insights.

The Sodium Methylate Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Sodium Methylate Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.

The Sodium Methylate Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sodium Methylate in these regions covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Sodium Methylate market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Sodium Methylate market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Sodium Methylate market.Sodium Methylate Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Sodium Methylate Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

