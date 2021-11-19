Agricultural Biotechnology Market Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Type,Application,Forecast

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Agricultural Biotechnology Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis. Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market report consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application.

TOP Manufactures in Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report are:

Arcadia Biosciences (US).

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Biocentury Transgene Co. Ltd (China)

Vilmorin & Cie (France)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

LGC Biosearch Technologies (US)

Corteva Agriscience ( US)

Dr. Chip Biotech Inc. (Taiwan)

Evogene Ltd (Israel)

and Yield10 BioscienceInc. (US)

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Research Report—Forecast till 2022

Market Analysis

The Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market is anticipated to grow with its highest possible CAGR. Agricultural biotechnology is a technique of modifying living organisms like plants, animals, and microorganisms with the help of genetic engineering, molecular markers, molecular diagnostics, vaccines, and tissue culture. Agricultural Biotechnology is also referred to as agritech; it helps to increase the productivity of the crops. The investments in agriculture research and development are increasing due to the rising cultivation of biotech crops around the world.

In 2018, the Global Agricultural Biotechnology market was registered a market growth of USD 27,778.64 Million; it is anticipated to exhibit a market expansion of CAGR of 10.10%. These biotech crops are highly popular among the majority of the community hence it is adopted by many emerging economies which consequently aids in significant market growth. The agritech plants are having the capability to resist harsh environmental conditions and diseases which is one of the markets driving factors in the global market. However, genetically engineering plant cultivation doesn’t have good conditions it ultimately hinders the market expansion. Additionally, more than 70 countries accepted the cultivation of biotech crops and leveraging their business. The US, Argentina, Canada, Brazil, and India collectively occupied the largest contribution of the global biotech crop area.

Market Segmentation

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Industry has been categorized by crop Type, Application, And Technique.

The market, depending on crop type, has been classified into soybean, maize, cotton, and others. The application segment categorizes the agricultural biotechnology market into herbicide tolerance, stacked traits, insect tolerance, and others. The technique segment is further classified as genetic engineering, molecular breeding, molecular diagnostics, and tissue culture.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific analysis of the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is a prominent market of the global agricultural biotechnology owing to steady expansion and fast adoption of the biotech crops in the region. The International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), stated in 2017 that the US is a leading operator of biotech crops globally, and it has planted crops in 75 million hectares in 2017. Brazil contributes to the second largest market share crop plantation in 50,2 million hectares.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness an incredible upsurge in the global agricultural biotechnology market; owing to the high production of biotech crops and favorable government initiatives for agricultural biotechnology research. The Middle East & Africa has limited access and healthcare affordability among the population causing steady market raise during the review period. However, the rising adoption of genetically engineered food products is evaluated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major players

The Prominent market Players in the Global Agricultural Biotechnology are Arcadia Biosciences (US)., Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Biocentury Transgene Co., Ltd (China), Vilmorin & Cie (France), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), LGC Biosearch Technologies (US), Corteva Agriscience ( US), Dr. Chip Biotech Inc. (Taiwan), Evogene Ltd (Israel), and Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (US).

We are continuously tracking the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations and many other useful insights.

The Agricultural Biotechnology Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Agricultural Biotechnology Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.

The Agricultural Biotechnology Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Agricultural Biotechnology in these regions covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Agricultural Biotechnology market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Agricultural Biotechnology market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Agricultural Biotechnology market.Agricultural Biotechnology Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

