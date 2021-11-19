South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

The South East Asia medical gloves market size is projected to reach USD 373.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of COVID-19 cases in major Southeast Asian economies is expected to spike the demand for medical gloves in the region, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Surgical and Examination); By Material {Surgical (Latex and Synthetic) and Examination (Latex and Synthetic)}; By Category {Surgical (Powdered and Powder-free) and Examination (Powdered and Powder-free)} By End User {Surgical (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic and Pathology Labs, Dental Clinics, and Others) and Examination (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic and Pathology Labs, Dental Clinics, and Others)} and Country Forecast, 2020-2027”.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Report:

Safe Gloves (Suratthani, Thailand)

Hi Care Thai Company Ltd. (Hatyai, Thailand)

PT Universal Gloves (Deli Serdang, Indonesia)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Selangor, Malaysia)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia)

Innovative Gloves (Hatyai, Thailand)

Sterimed Group (New Delhi, India)

Indoplas Phillipines Incorporated (Metro Manila, Philippines)

Sri Trang Agro-Industry PLC (Hatyai, Thailand)

Cardinal Health (Ohio, United States)

Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Ansell Ltd (Richmond, Australia)

The report states that the value of the market stood at USD 109.76 million in 2019 and provides the following:

Unrivalled diagnosis of the factors driving and constraining the market;

In-depth analysis of all possible market segments;

Comprehensive understanding of the positive and negative impacts of country-level developments on the market; and

Detailed profiling and evaluation of the key market players.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market

Contract Research Organization Services Market

U.S. Reading Glasses Market

