Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Glycerol monooleate (GMO) is a synthetic compound that is considered a monoglyceride. Top 10 only occupied 48% market share in 2019. The glycerol monooleate market is fragmented. But market share of key manufacturers is growing in past years and in forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Glycerol Monooleate Market In 2020, the global Glycerol Monooleate market size was US$ 99 million and it is expected to reach US$ 134.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027. Global Glycerol Monooleate Scope and Market Size Glycerol Monooleate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glycerol Monooleate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Glycerol Monooleate market is segmented into Industrial Grade Food Grade Other In 2019, industrial grade occupied about 91.74% of major market.

Segment by Application, the Glycerol Monooleate market is segmented into Cosmetic & Personal Care Textile Industry Plastic Industry Food Industry Others The main application area of glycerol monooleate is comestic & personal care. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 73.54%.

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Glycerol Monooleate Market Share Analysis Glycerol Monooleate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Glycerol Monooleate product introduction, recent developments, Glycerol Monooleate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: Nantong Hansheng Chemical Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Hangzhou Oleochemicals Oleon NV Corbion Kao Chemicals BASF Stepan GIN&ING New Material Technology Venus Goa

