Ocular Implants Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global “ocular implants market” size is projected to reach USD 7.94 billion by 2026. Technological advancements have played a key role towards the widespread adoption of ocular implants. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Ocular Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Intraocular Lenses, Glaucoma Implants, Ocular Prostheses, Corneal Implants and Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 5.11 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Ocular implants are used in the treatment of eye diseases and disorders. The increasing investment in the research and development of newer products will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The advancements in ophthalmic diagnostic technology has led to a wider product adoption. The ease of accessibility of online tools has educated the public regarding different treatment options will contribute to the growth of the market. Growing adoption of advanced ocular devices such as artificial eye and glaucoma devices has opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The increasing number of regulatory clearances for ocular devices help major companies generate substantial ocular implants market revenue in the coming years.

Major Ocular Implants Market Key players covered in the report include:

Alcon

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

ZEISS International

STAAR SURGICAL

Hoya Corporation

Glaukos

Second Sight

Allergan

Other Prominent Players

The ocular implants market is segmented on the basis of factors such as product type, end user, and regional demographics. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The report highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.

North America Accounts for the Highest Market Share; Use of Advanced Implants to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing ocular implants market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America currently holds the highest ocular implants market share. The presence of several large scale companies, coupled with the high investment by these companies towards the development and distribution of advanced ocular implants will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.75 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

May 2018: The U.S FDA passed an approval for Clinical Research Consultant’s latest device for the treatment of genetic ocular disorder. The company introduced the world’s first-ever artificial iris.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology of Key Ocular Disorder – for Key Countries Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Overview of Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries/ Regions Introduction of New Products/ Approvals in Ocular Implant Industry Snapshot of Global Ophthalmic Surgery Devices Market

Global Ocular Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Intraocular Lens Glaucoma Implants Ocular Prostheses Corneal Implants and Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Ocular Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Intraocular Lens Glaucoma Implants Ocular Prostheses Corneal Implants and Others Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Ocular Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Intraocular Lens Glaucoma Implants Ocular Prostheses Corneal Implants and Others Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Ocular Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Intraocular Lens Glaucoma Implants Ocular Prostheses Corneal Implants and Others Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

