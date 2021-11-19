Infusion System Market Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by End-User,Forecast Report

Global Infusion System Market Report with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Infusion System Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis. Global Infusion System Market report consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application.

TOP Manufactures in Infusion System Market Report are:-

3M

Baxter

Becton

Dickinson and Company

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG B.

Fresenius Kabi AG

CU Medical

Inc

Smiths Medical

Terumo Medical Corporation

NIPRO Medical Corporation

Zyno Medical and others.

Introduction

The Global market for infusion system is growing at a steady pace. The global infusion system market is expected to reach USD 44,333.5 million by 2025 from USD 27,381.7 in 2016 with a CAGR of 4.9% for the forecasted period. The various factors that influence the growth of the market are increased use of infusion pumps for the delivery of drugs and other fluids, rising prevalence of chronic and fatal diseases, high demand of the infusion systems in the military medical units, technological advancements from the leading market players. Furthermore the factors such as patient safety concerns and improper infusion leading to the severe consequences, unmet medical needs in the low income countries are hamper the growth of the market.

The market is majorly segmented on the bases of product type, application, end user and regions.

The global infusion system market on the basis of product type is segmented into infusion pump, IV disposables and other products. The IV disposable segment accounts for the largest market share with 67% of the global infusion system market by product type. This major share is mainly attributed to the repetitive demand for the disposable materials and high consumption of the disposable products during the administration of the critical fluids and medication and nutritional fluid delivery. The global IV disposable market is expected to reach USD 29,232.9 million by 2025 from USD 18,270.5 million in 2016 with the CAGR of 4.8% for the forecasted year 2017 to 2025.

On the bases of application the market is segmented into chemotherapy, diabetes, gastrointestinal, pediatrics, and others. On the bases infusion pumps, chemotherapy application holds the largest market share with 39% of the global market. And on the bases of IV disposable the other applications hold the largest market share with 58% of the global market.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty oncology wards, homecare, and others. Hospitals accounts for the largest market share with 47% of the global infusion system market by end user. This major share is majorly attributed to the high usage of the infusion systems in the post-surgical ICUs, pediatric ICUs, neonatal ICUs, and for the purpose of the regular nutritional and medication delivery to the patients. The hospital segment is expected to reach USD 21,720.1 million by 2025 from USD 13,749.3 million in 2016 with the CAGR of 5.2% for the forecasted year 2017 to 2025.

Global infusion system market, on the basis of regions is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is accounted for the largest market share with 37.2 of the global market. The major factor that influence the growth of the market is the increasing advanced technologies continuously on rise in these countries. Europe accounts for the second largest market, where as Asia Pacific with lots of opportunity and continuously growing economies, is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Infusion systems market include: 3M, Baxter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG B., Fresenius Kabi AG, CU Medical, Inc, Smiths Medical, Terumo Medical Corporation, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Zyno Medical and others.

Study objectives

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global infusion system market

To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to Regional markets and their countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on by product type, by application, by end users, by region for global infusion system market.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economical factors that influence the global infusion system market

Target Audience

Infusion systems Suppliers

Infusion systems Manufacturers

Private & Public Hospitals

Potential Investors

Medical Research Institutes

Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

Key Findings

The North America infusion systems market was valued at USD10173.5 million in 2016 and is expected to reach at USD15799.6 million by 2025 at the growth rate of 4.4% during the forecast period

IV disposable accounted for the largest market share in 2016

Infusion pump projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecasted period

Asia-Pacific expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

The reports also covers regional analysis

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

The Infusion System Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Infusion System Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.

The Infusion System Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Infusion System in these regions covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Infusion System market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Infusion System market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Infusion System market.Infusion System Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Infusion System Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Detailed TOC of Global Infusion System Market Analysis & Forecast

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Growth Factors

2.1.1 Rising Security and Safety Concern

2.1.2 Infusion System in Developing Countries

2.1.3 Enhanced Business Productivity

2.2 Market Restraints

2.3 Infusion System Supply Chain Process

2.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Global Infusion System Market, By Type

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sub-segment

4 Global Infusion System Market, By Component

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sub-segment

4.2.1 Infusion System Components

5 Global Infusion System Market, By Verticals

5.1 Introduction

6 Global Infusion System Market, By Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market, By Regions

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 U.S.

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.1.3 Mexico

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 U.K.

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 France

6.2.3.3 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 Asia-Pacific

6.2.5 China

6.2.6 Japan

6.2.7 India

6.2.7.1 Rest of Asia-pacific

6.2.8 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.2.8.1 Middle East & Africa

6.2.8.2 Latin Countries

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1.1 Business Overview

7.3.1.2 Product/Service Portfolio

7.3.1.3 Business Strategy

7.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8 Appendix

8.1 Scope of the Study

8.1.1 Research Objective

8.1.2 Assumption

8.1.3 Limitation

8.2 Market Structure

9 Research Methodologies

9.1 Research Process

9.2 Primary Research

9.3 Secondary Research

9.4 Market Size Estimation

9.5 Forecast Model

