Marketing automation software Market Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by End-User,Forecast Report

TOP Manufactures in Market Report are:

SAS Institute Inc.

Hubspot Inc.

Infusionsoft Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Act-On Software Inc.

Adobe Systems

Inc

Salesforce.com Inc.

Marketing Automation Software Market Research Report by Product (Digital Marketing, E-mail Marketing, Mobile Marketing, and Others), Application (SME, Large Enterprise, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and RoW) – Global Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

As the advertisers and the marketers endeavor to add better dimensions to their marketing channel, promoting automation turns out to be progressively critical. Marketing automation is at times considered as the umbrella term under which all the digital marketing tools for development fall. Be that as it may, its genuine goal is to augment the revenue and increase the sales of the pipelines. To an expansive degree, the growing prevalence of B2B and B2C models can be credited to marketing automation programming. The fact that it’s pocket-accommodating makes the system of marketing automation a typical investment region for the development in small, medium and vast undertaking. Technologies like the AI or the artificial intelligence is expected to further bolster the growth of the marketing automation market in the upcoming years. The global market for marketing automation software is expected to reach the valuation of USD 4,182.0 Mn during the forecast period (2017- 2023).

Market segmentation

The global marketing automation software market is classified on the basis of its product, application and regional demand. Based on its product, the market is bifurcated into email marketing, digital marketing, inbound marketing and mobile marketing. On the basis of its application, the global marketing automation software market has been segmented into large enterprise and SME.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global marketing automation software market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

SAS Institute Inc., Hubspot Inc., Infusionsoft Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Act-On Software Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc, Salesforce.com Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global marketing automation software market.

The Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Market discussed.

The Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

