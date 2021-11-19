Phenolic Antioxidant Market Status and Outlook,Industry Overview,Financial Overview,Forecast Report

Global Phenolic Antioxidant Market Report with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Phenolic Antioxidant Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis. Global Phenolic Antioxidant Market report consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application.

TOP Manufactures in Phenolic Antioxidant Market Report are:

DSM (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Oxiris Chemicals S. A. (Spain)

Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan)

Chitec Technology Co.ltd. (Taiwan)

Mayzo Inc. (Georgia)

Addivant (U.S.) Double Bond Chemical Ind.

Co.ltd. (Taiwan)

Kumho Petrochemical Co.ltd. (South Korea)

Emerald Performance Materials LLC (U.S.)

and others.

Global Phenolic Antioxidant Market – by Source (Natural Synthetic), by Application (Food Industry, Plastic & Rubber Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Fuel and Lubricant Industry, Other), and by Region – Forecast till 2023

Synopsis of Global Phenolic Antioxidant Market

Phenolic antioxidants are compounds or systems that delay autoxidation by inhibiting formation of free radicals or by interrupting propagation of the free radical through the donation of an electron or hydrogen atom. The Global Phenolic Antioxidant Market can be categorized into natural and synthetic segment based on source. Among these, synthetic phenolic antioxidant is the most sought out segment and accounts for more than three fourth of the market share in terms of value and volume. As a whole, the global phenolic antioxidant market is expected to exhibit a healthy single digit growth rate over the forecast period and expected to reach USD 1830.05 million by 2023 end. Phenolic antioxidant can also protect food by the deactivation of metal ions and singlet oxygen. Based on the inhabitants of free radical formation property, these antioxidants are used in many applications include, plastic & rubber, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, fuel & lubricant and other. Based on application, six segments that are covered in the report, cumulatively expected to grow at 5.10% per annum. The largest segment is food industry; which is growing at highest CAGR to reach USD 433.95 million, by the end of 2023.

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL PHENOLIC ANTIOXIDANT MARKET SHARE, BY APPLICATION, 2016 (%)

Source: Report

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global phenolic antioxidant market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the leading region in the market that accounted for more than one third of the global consumption and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.20%. The regional market trend substantiating the growth of phenolic antioxidants includes, the growing population in the region, which propels the growth in the food industry in the region that demand for use of phenolic antioxidant to protect the food. Asia-Pacific market for phenolic antioxidants are divided into China, Japan, and India among other Asian and Oceania countries. Comparatively, China dominated the market for phenolic antioxidant over other countries in the region accounted largest market share in 2016. A similar growing trend of the use of synthetic antioxidant has been observed in other developing markets such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa due to the growing demand of packaged food in the region.

Europe accounted second largest market share regionally, and estimated to reach USD 420.47 million by 2023. The region is anticipated to grow below average CAGR due to strict government regulation in the region for use of synthetic phenolic antioxidants. Germany is the leading country in Europe due to greater penetration of end user industries in the country.

North America is the third largest market in the global phenolic antioxidant market and accounted 20% of the market share as of 2016. The U.S. dominated the North American market and expected to grow at highest CAGR due to increasing demand of natural phenolic antioxidants in the region.

Segmentation

The global phenolic antioxidant market is segmented on the basis of Source, application and Region. On the basis of source, market is segmented into natural and synthetic. By application, the market is divided into food, plastics & rubber, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and fuel & lubricant, among others. Geographically, the global phenolic antioxidant market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global phenolic antioxidant market are DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Oxiris Chemicals S. A. (Spain), Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan), Chitec Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Mayzo Inc. (Georgia), Addivant (U.S.) Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Emerald Performance Materials LLC (U.S.), and others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K.

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

The Global Phenolic Antioxidant Market is projected to reach USD 1830.05 Million by 2023 with a 5.10 % CAGR during forecast period of 2017-2023. Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share due to the high penetration of food & beverages and plastic industries in the region. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific as well as in the global market. Based on source, synthetic phenolic antioxidant accounted the largest share of 79% in the market, however expected to grow below average CAGR due to the growing demand of natural phenolic antioxidants among the consumers. Based on the end use application, the food industry is the dominant end user for phenolic antioxidant market across all regional segments during the forecast period. The food industry is followed by the pharmaceutical industry that is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Intended Audience

Manufacturers and distributors of phenolic antioxidants.

Suppliers and traders.

Suppliers and traders.

Government, associations and industrial bodies.

Investors and Trade experts.

Consulting in chemical experts.

The Phenolic Antioxidant Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Phenolic Antioxidant Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.

The Phenolic Antioxidant Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Phenolic Antioxidant in these regions covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Phenolic Antioxidant market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Phenolic Antioxidant market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Phenolic Antioxidant market.Phenolic Antioxidant Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Phenolic Antioxidant Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

