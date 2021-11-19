Nano PLC Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach US$ 5.67 Billion from 2019 to 2027

The nano PLC market was valued at US$ 3.67 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5.67 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

PLCs are general-purpose controller devices that are being widely used in manufacturing industries for monitoring and control of machines and processes. These devices offer advanced functions and communicate over the network to share data with respective departments for enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs. Nano PLCs simplify the control systems in industrial environments by reducing complexity and increasing flexibility. In addition, the expandable options in nano PLCs are further increasing the capabilities of these devices to enhance and optimize industrial processes. In the modern industrial environment, the competitive and technology landscape is changing at a fast pace. Digitalization and process automation is becoming a necessity for businesses to sustain in the highly competitive manufacturing sector. In addition to the large automation requirements of industries, several small machines and processes require simple automation. Nano PLCs offer a great solution for such tasks and result in improved productivity with cost savings. In various industries, the major areas wherein nano PLCs are being used include infrastructure, production floor, handling machines, and service floor.

Some of the common application areas of these PLCs include home automation, energy management, industrial control, lighting, and HVAC. Nano PLCs also facilitate Ethernet connection, email alerts, remote monitoring, and integration with SCADA systems, among others, thus providing customers with an easy solution for their automation needs. Nano PLCs offer a cost-efficient solution for low-level automation applications which is anticipated to boost the adoption of nano PLCs in home and building automation, automotive, energy & power, food & beverages, and other industries.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3.67 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by US$ 5.67 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 213 No. Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 90 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Type, and Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The demand for nano PLCs is expected to grow with the rising demand for compact automation solutions in industries and the need to upgrade the conventional control systems with nano PLCs. Based on geography, North America holds a significant share of the nano PLC market, and the market in this region is expected to grow at a high rate owing to the rapid adoption of technologies in the region. The top companies operating in the field of nano PLC include Crouzet Automatismes SAS, Emerson Electric Co., EZAutomation, IDEC Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Schneider Electric SE.

The market players focus on new product innovations and developments by integrating advanced technologies and features in their products to compete with the competitors.

2020: OMRON announced the opening of its new Automation Center in Tokyo. This center permits its customers to experience as well as test state-of-the-art FA which effortlessly integrates IoT, robotics, AI, and other cutting-edge technologies.

2019: Mitsubishi Electric Established Factory Automation Service Center in Coimbatore, India. The new facility will strengthen its nationwide factory automation products in India and facilitate the expansion of its FA system business.

2019: Schneider Electric opened its First Smart Distribution Center in India. The distribution center is located in Mumbai and is digitally transformed with the company’s EcoStruxure architecture to provider better energy efficiency and real-time insights regarding supply chains.

