Ignition Interlock Devices Market 2021-2028: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

The global ignition interlock devices market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing drink and drive offenses during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Ignition Interlock Devices Market, 2021-2028.” The signal is interrupted by the Ignition interlock device system until a valid breath sample is provided that meets the pre-programmed sample requirements. It is a device that is used to prevent drunk driving. The device prevents an engine from starting if the alcohol level in the driver’s blood exceeds the amount programmed in the car.

What does the Report Offer?

The purpose of this report is to provide an analytical portrayal of the market industry, current trends, and future projections to identify potential investment pockets. The research includes data on major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and complete analysis of the market share for ignition interlock devices.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Fuel Cells for Ignition Interlock Devices:

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems

Alco Alert Interlock

Dragerwerk AG & Co.

Lifesafer Inc.

Intoxalock

Monitech LLC

Guardian Interlock System Corp.

Increasing Technological Advancement to Stimulate Growth

The global ignition interlock devices market growth is expected to grow due to the introduction of new technologies during the projected period. Many players in the industry are concentrating on developing apps that will make IID more accessible and easier to use, resulting in higher acceptance and enrollment. Moreover, major causes of poor adoption of Ignition interlock devices are the social awkwardness that comes with their use. For instance, the Sober Steering Company has unveiled a new alcohol detection system. This incorporates sensors in the steering wheel that can identify if a motorist has consumed alcohol just by touching the steering wheel. If the sensor detects alcohol levels or content that exceeds preset thresholds, the car will not start.

Government Regulations to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global ignition interlock devices market share during the forecast period. This is due to technologically advanced features, and mandatory laws applied by the government are major factors driving the market forward. For instance, California has implemented pilot programs in its four largest countries and provides lucrative rewards to promote the use of the device.

Industry Development-

April 2021: Smart Start, the world’s largest provider of ignition interlock devices with thousands of locations in the United States and abroad, will launch FLEX in chosen partner states that require the use of an IID for impaired driving crimes. FLEX and its FLEX-Cal technology will be made available to more states and markets over time.

Ignition Interlock Devices Market Segmentation:

By Type

Traditional

Smart

By Application Type

Private

Commercial

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

In order to maintain a competitive advantage in the market, suppliers include value-added features in their IIDs to differentiate their products. Agreements, partnerships, acquisition expansion, and product launch are among the key tactics of recent market changes. Growth in the market in terms of product innovations is likely to open up significant investment potential for global competitors.

