2021 Automation-as-a-Service Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Automation-as-a-Service Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Automation-as-a-Service industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Automation-as-a-Service market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Automation as a Service (AaaS) is set to disrupt the tech and professional services industry by democratising robotic process automation (RPA). Automation as a Service (AaaS) packages research, education, consulting and execution under a fixed price per process model.

Automation-as-a-service solutions and services are used for various business functions, which include Information Technology (IT), sales and marketing, finance, operations, and Human Resource (HR). The sales and marketing business function is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing need for sales and marketing departments across industries, to automate various repetitive and mundane tasks that utilize a lot of time of the sales and marketing representatives, which can otherwise be used for beneficial tasks such as customer acquisition and retainment.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automation-as-a-Service Market

The global Automation-as-a-Service market size is projected to reach USD 6351.3 million by 2027, from USD 2193.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Automation Anywhere (US)

Blue Prism Group plc (UK)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Kofax Inc.(US)

NICE (Israel)

Pegasystems Inc.(US)

Microsoft Corporation(US)

UiPath(US)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Automation-as-a-Service Market by Types:

Information Technology (IT)

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Human Resources (HR)

Automation-as-a-Service Market by Applications:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Travel, Hospitality and Education

The study objectives of Automation-as-a-Service Market report are:

To analyze and study the Automation-as-a-Service Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Automation-as-a-Service manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 Automation-as-a-Service Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Automation-as-a-Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Automation-as-a-Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Automation-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Automation-as-a-Service Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automation-as-a-Service Market Trends

2.3.2 Automation-as-a-Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automation-as-a-Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automation-as-a-Service Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automation-as-a-Service Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Automation-as-a-Service Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automation-as-a-Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automation-as-a-Service Revenue

3.4 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automation-as-a-Service Revenue in 2020

3.5 Automation-as-a-Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automation-as-a-Service Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automation-as-a-Service Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automation-as-a-Service Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Automation-as-a-Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automation-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Automation-as-a-Service Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Automation-as-a-Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automation-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automation-as-a-Service Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Country

………………………………….

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Company A

11.1.1 Company A Company Details

11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

11.1.3 Company A Automation-as-a-Service Introduction

11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

11.2 Company B

11.2.1 Company B Company Details

11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

11.2.3 Company B Automation-as-a-Service Introduction

11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Automation-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

