Blowout Preventer Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Blowout Preventer Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Blowout Preventer industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Blowout Preventer market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Blowout Preventer (BOP) is a safety device used to “prevent” the uncontrolled flow of liquids and gases during well drilling operations.

Blowout preventers are large, high-pressure valves that are capable of being remotely controlled. When the driller closes the valve, a pressure-tight seal is formed at the top of the well, preventing the fluids from escaping. There are two major types of Blowout Preventers, Annular BOP and Ram BOP. Annular BOPs are usually mounted to the very top of the BOP stack. The drilling crew then mounts two, three, or four RAM BOPs below the Annular preventer. If a kick is detected, the annular is usually closed first and then the RAM is used as a backup if the Annular should fail.

Blowout preventers are used on land wells, offshore rigs, and subsea wells. Land and subsea BOPs are secured to the top of the wellbore, known as the wellhead. BOPs on offshore rigs are mounted below the rig deck. Subsea BOPs are connected to the offshore rig above by a drilling riser that provides a continuous pathway for the drill string and fluids emanating from the wellbore.

The top three players of global Blowout Preventer include GE Oil & Gas, Cameron and National Oilwell Varco with about 48% market shares. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Blowout Preventer Market

The global Blowout Preventer market was valued at USD 9818 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 9679.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

GE Oil & Gas

Cameron

National Oilwell Varco

Uztel

Rongsheng Machinery

Halliburton

OJSC NaftaGaz

MSP/DRILEX

Jiangsu Xinde

Fountain Petro

Control Flow

GCOP

Jiangsu Jinshi

Well Control

Shenkai

NETS

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Blowout Preventer Market by Types:

Annular BOP

Ram BOP

Blowout Preventer Market by Applications:

Onshore Wells

Offshore Wells

The study objectives of Blowout Preventer Market report are:

To analyze and study the Blowout Preventer Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Blowout Preventer manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global Blowout Preventer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 Blowout Preventer Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Blowout Preventer Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blowout Preventer Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Blowout Preventer Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Blowout Preventer Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Blowout Preventer Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Blowout Preventer Market Trends

2.3.2 Blowout Preventer Market Drivers

2.3.3 Blowout Preventer Market Challenges

2.3.4 Blowout Preventer Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Blowout Preventer Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Blowout Preventer Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Blowout Preventer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blowout Preventer Revenue

3.4 Global Blowout Preventer Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blowout Preventer Revenue in 2020

3.5 Blowout Preventer Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Blowout Preventer Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Blowout Preventer Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Blowout Preventer Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Blowout Preventer Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Blowout Preventer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Blowout Preventer Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Blowout Preventer Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Blowout Preventer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Blowout Preventer Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Blowout Preventer Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Blowout Preventer Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Blowout Preventer Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blowout Preventer Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Blowout Preventer Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Blowout Preventer Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Blowout Preventer Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer Market Size by Country

………………………………….

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Company A

11.1.1 Company A Company Details

11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

11.1.3 Company A Blowout Preventer Introduction

11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Blowout Preventer Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

11.2 Company B

11.2.1 Company B Company Details

11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

11.2.3 Company B Blowout Preventer Introduction

11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Blowout Preventer Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

