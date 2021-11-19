You are Here
2021 Sucker Rod Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Sucker Rod

Global “Sucker Rod Market 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Sucker Rod industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Sucker Rod market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Sucker rod is the common equipment in the oil extraction. It is manufactured through many processes including the testing, straightening and forging. The sucker rod is placed between the polished rod and oil well pump. To deliver power, Sucker rod is manufactured from high quality carbon steel and alloy steel, which is conform to the API Spec 11B standard. Sucker rod has various types including the common sucker rod, hollow sucker rod and FRP sucker rod rod. Commonly we use the sucker rod coupling to connect the sucker rod. The sucker rod also has various specs to fit different environments and applications.
For industry structure analysis, the Sucker Rod industry is relatively dispersed. The top five producers are Tenaris, Dover, Weatherford, Nine Ring and Kerui Group, account for about 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Sucker Rod, also the leader in the whole sucker rod industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sucker Rod Market
The global Sucker Rod market was valued at USD 854.2 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 860.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Tenaris
  • Dover
  • Weatherford
  • Nine Ring
  • Kerui Group
  • Jiyuan Petroleum Machinery
  • Ocher Machinery
  • DADI Petroleum Machinery
  • John Crane
  • Shengli Oilfield Highland
  • Shengli Oilfield Freet
  • Yanan Shoushan
  • Dongying TIEREN
  • Shouguang Kunlong
  • CNPC Equipment
  • Shandong Molong

    • Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Sucker Rod Market by Types:

  • Steel Sucker Rod
  • FRP Sucker Rod
  • Hollow Sucker Rod
  • Others

    • Sucker Rod Market by Applications:

  • No Corrosion or Effective Suppression Oil Well
  • Corrosive Oil Well

    • The study objectives of Sucker Rod Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Sucker Rod Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).
    • Focuses on the key Sucker Rod manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Detailed TOC of Global Sucker Rod Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

    1 Sucker Rod Market Report Overview

    1.1 Study Scope

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Global Sucker Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    1.2.2 Type 1

    1.2.3 Type 2

    1.3 Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Sucker Rod Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    1.3.2 Application 1

    1.3.3 Application 2

    1.4 Study Objectives

    1.5 Years Considered

    2 Global Growth Trends

    2.1 Global Sucker Rod Market Perspective (2016-2027)

    2.2 Sucker Rod Growth Trends by Regions

    2.2.1 Sucker Rod Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    2.2.2 Sucker Rod Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

    2.2.3 Sucker Rod Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

    2.3 Sucker Rod Industry Dynamic

    2.3.1 Sucker Rod Market Trends

    2.3.2 Sucker Rod Market Drivers

    2.3.3 Sucker Rod Market Challenges

    2.3.4 Sucker Rod Market Restraints

    3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

    3.1 Global Top Sucker Rod Players by Revenue

    3.1.1 Global Top Sucker Rod Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

    3.1.2 Global Sucker Rod Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

    3.2 Global Sucker Rod Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

    3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sucker Rod Revenue

    3.4 Global Sucker Rod Market Concentration Ratio

    3.4.1 Global Sucker Rod Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

    3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sucker Rod Revenue in 2020

    3.5 Sucker Rod Key Players Head office and Area Served

    3.6 Key Players Sucker Rod Product Solution and Service

    3.7 Date of Enter into Sucker Rod Market

    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Sucker Rod Breakdown Data by Type

    4.1 Global Sucker Rod Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

    4.2 Global Sucker Rod Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

    5 Sucker Rod Breakdown Data by Application

    5.1 Global Sucker Rod Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

    5.2 Global Sucker Rod Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

    6 North America

    6.1 North America Sucker Rod Market Size (2016-2027)

    6.2 North America Sucker Rod Market Size by Type

    6.3 North America Sucker Rod Market Size by Application

    6.4 North America Sucker Rod Market Size by Country

    7 Europe

    7.1 Europe Sucker Rod Market Size (2016-2027)

    7.2 Europe Sucker Rod Market Size by Type

    7.3 Europe Sucker Rod Market Size by Application

    7.4 Europe Sucker Rod Market Size by Country

    8 Asia-Pacific

    8.1 Asia-Pacific Sucker Rod Market Size (2016-2027)

    8.2 Asia-Pacific Sucker Rod Market Size by Type

    8.3 Asia-Pacific Sucker Rod Market Size by Application

    8.4 Asia-Pacific Sucker Rod Market Size by Country

    ………………………………….

    11 Key Players Profiles

    11.1 Company A

    11.1.1 Company A Company Details

    11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

    11.1.3 Company A Sucker Rod Introduction

    11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Sucker Rod Business (2016-2021)

    11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

    11.2 Company B

    11.2.1 Company B Company Details

    11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

    11.2.3 Company B Sucker Rod Introduction

    11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Sucker Rod Business (2016-2021)

    11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

    12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

    13 Appendix

    13.1 Research Methodology

    13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

    13.1.2 Data Source

    13.2 Disclaimer

    13.3 Author Details

