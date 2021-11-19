2021-2027 Infant Radiant Warmer Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Infant Radiant Warmer Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Infant Radiant Warmer industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Infant Radiant Warmer market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Infant Radiant Warmer is a bed for stabilizing the body temperature of a newborn or premature infant. It has a heat source positioned above the baby to keep his or her temperature constant. In detail, the infant radiant warmer is a mobile, battery powered device that addresses severe heat loss suffered by some infants by allowing the infant’s bed to be uniformly heated. This is done by infrared radiation (IR) from a quartz heater that is beamed by a parabolic reflector uniformly over an infant’s bed. The device has a sensitive thermostat that does not require calibration to use it. The control panel can sense the infant’s temperature quickly through the use of a highly sensitive thermistor probe.

In the US market, the leading manufacturers of infant radiation warmers are GE Healthcare, Drager, Natus Medical, Advanced, Atom Medical, Fisher & Paykel, Phoenix Medical, and JW Medical, among others, with GE Healthcare leading the industry with a 61 percent market share.

The global Infant Radiant Warmer market is expected to maximize by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR during 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

GE Healthcare

Drager

Natus Medical

Advanced

Atom Medical

Fisher & Paykel

Phoenix Medical

JW Medical

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Infant Radiant Warmer Market by Types:

Luxury

General

Infant Radiant Warmer Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Other healthcare institutions

