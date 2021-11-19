2021 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Monoethylene glycol is a colorless, virtually odorless and slightly viscous liquid. It is miscible with water, alcohols, aldehydes and many organic compounds.

Currently, leaning on the natural oil resources, manufacturers in this industry are concentrated in North America, Europe, Middle East, China and Asia Pacific. Global major monoethylene glycol producers are Sabic, Sinopec, Formosa Plastic, Shell, EQUATE, Lotte Chemical, Dow, SPDC, CNPC, Reliance Industry, INEOS, BASF, NIOC, SHAZAND Company, OUCC. Those companies are all global famous oil companies, with about 61% market shares.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

The global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market was valued at USD 27340 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 43300 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

SABIC

Sinopec

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)

Shell

EQUATE

Lotte Chemical

Dow

SPDC

CNPC

Reliance Industries

OUCC

INEOS

LyondellBasell

BASF

NIOC

Farsa Chimie

PTT Global Chemical

IndianOil

Indorama Ventures

Sibur

PJSC Kazanorgsintez

Nippon Shokubai

SHAZAND Company

Huntsman

Maruzen Petrochemical

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market by Types:

Fiber Grade

Industrial Grade

Antifreeze Grade

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market by Applications:

Polyester Fibre

Polyester Resins

Antifreeze and Coolants

Chemical Intermediates

Others

The study objectives of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market report are:

To analyze and study the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Trends

2.3.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue

3.4 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Country

………………………………….

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Company A

11.1.1 Company A Company Details

11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

11.1.3 Company A Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Introduction

11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

11.2 Company B

11.2.1 Company B Company Details

11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

11.2.3 Company B Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Introduction

11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

