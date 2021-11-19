Carvone Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Carvone Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Carvone industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Carvone market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Carvone is a member of a family of chemicals called terpenoids. Carvone is found naturally in many essential oils, but is most abundant in the oils from seeds of caraway (Carum carvi), spearmint (Mentha spicata), and dill.

Carvone forms two mirror image forms or enantiomers: R-(–)-carvone smells like spearmint leaves. Its mirror image, S-(+)-carvone, smells like caraway seeds. The fact that the two enantiomers are perceived as smelling different is evidence that olfactory receptors must contain chiral groups, allowing them to respond more strongly to one enantiomer than to the other. The two forms are also referred to by the older names of laevo (L) referring to R-(–)-carvone, and dextro (D) referring to S-(+)-carvone.

Though spearmint oil contains about 60% of Carvone, however, in this report, we do not calculate that as Carvone. The target of the report is carvone that recognized in the industry as high purity carvone.

China and India have taken 78% of world carvone production, and USA took 16% of world carvone production. Carvone is a highly concentrated industry with limited manufacturers competing in this market. The top three producers, Paramount Aromachem, Wanxiang International and Renessenz accounted for 81% of the market.

The demand of carvone is concentrated in China, India, USA and EU. The consumption of carvone in China was 32%, ahead of other regions.

The global Carvone market was valued at USD 51 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 68 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

