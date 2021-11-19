PolyDADMAC Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “PolyDADMAC Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of PolyDADMAC industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global PolyDADMAC market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Polydiallyldimethylammonium chloride (PolyDADMAC) is a homopolymer of diallyldimethylammonium chloride (DADMAC). These organic coagulants are liquid, cationic polymers of differing molecular weights. They work effectively as primary coagulants and charge neutralization agents. PolyDADMAC is an artificially produced polymer and is one of a class of synthetic polymers that are now widely used. These polymers have a high molecular weight and form very stable and readily removed flocs, but tend to be more expensive in use compared to inorganic materials. The materials can also be biodegradable.

The classification of PolyDADMAC includes Content 20%, Content 30%, Content 40% and Others. The production of Content 20% in 2019 is about 52.77%.

PolyDADMAC is widely used for Water Treatment, Cosmetics, Pulp and Paper, Dyeing and Color-Fixing, Oilfields and Others. The largest part of PolyDADMAC is used for Water Treatment Industry, and the proportion in 2019 is 48.75%.

China is the largest supplier of PolyDADMAC, with a production market share nearly 47.90% in 2019. Europe ranked the second, taking up about 38.81% of the production in 2019.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.46% in 2019. Following Europe, Asia Pacific ranks the second, with the share of 35.83%.

Market competition is intense. SNF, Kemira, GEO, Accepta, Shandong IRO Polymer Chemical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PolyDADMAC Market

The global PolyDADMAC market was valued at USD 237.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 293 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

SNF

Kemira

GEO

Accepta

BASF

Raybon Chemicals & Allied Products

BLUWAT

Zhangjiagang Cpolymer Chemical

Shandong Luyue Chemical

Zhejiang Xinhaitian Bio-Technology

Shandong IRO Polymer Chemical

Weifang Greatland Chemicals

Hangzhou Yinhu Chemical

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

PolyDADMAC Market by Types:

Content 20%

Content 30%

Content 40%

Others

PolyDADMAC Market by Applications:

Water Treatment

Cosmetic

Pulp and Paper

Dyeing and Color-Fixing

Oilfields

Others

The study objectives of PolyDADMAC Market report are:

To analyze and study the PolyDADMAC Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key PolyDADMAC manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

