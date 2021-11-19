Personal Lubricants Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Personal Lubricants Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Personal Lubricants industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Personal Lubricants market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Personal Lubricants are liquids or gels that women or their partners apply during sexual intercourse and masturbation to reduce friction, enhance pleasure, or reduce pain. Personal Lubricants are also commonly used as a remedy for vaginal dryness. It is considered to be the easiest and most effective method of overcoming dryness and chafing during sex. It can be applied to any part of the body based on desire. These are also applied inside or outside condoms. These can be classified into water-based, oil-based, and silicone-based lubricants based on their composition.

In USA market, K-Y, Durex, Church & Dwight and Astroglide accounted 50% of USA revenue market share.

The global Personal Lubricants market is expected to maximize by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR during 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Durex

K-Y

Church & Dwight

Astroglide

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Personal Lubricants Market by Types:

Water Based

Silicone Based

Oil Based

Personal Lubricants Market by Applications:

Sexual Life

Other

The study objectives of Personal Lubricants Market report are:

To analyze and study the Personal Lubricants Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Personal Lubricants manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global Personal Lubricants Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 Personal Lubricants Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Lubricants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Lubricants Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Personal Lubricants Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Personal Lubricants Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Personal Lubricants Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Personal Lubricants Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Personal Lubricants Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Personal Lubricants Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Personal Lubricants Market Trends

2.3.2 Personal Lubricants Market Drivers

2.3.3 Personal Lubricants Market Challenges

2.3.4 Personal Lubricants Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Personal Lubricants Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Personal Lubricants Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Personal Lubricants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Personal Lubricants Revenue

3.4 Global Personal Lubricants Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Personal Lubricants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Lubricants Revenue in 2020

3.5 Personal Lubricants Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Personal Lubricants Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Personal Lubricants Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Personal Lubricants Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Personal Lubricants Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Personal Lubricants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Personal Lubricants Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Personal Lubricants Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Personal Lubricants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Personal Lubricants Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Personal Lubricants Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Personal Lubricants Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Personal Lubricants Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personal Lubricants Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Personal Lubricants Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Personal Lubricants Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Personal Lubricants Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Market Size by Country

………………………………….

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Company A

11.1.1 Company A Company Details

11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

11.1.3 Company A Personal Lubricants Introduction

11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Personal Lubricants Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

11.2 Company B

11.2.1 Company B Company Details

11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

11.2.3 Company B Personal Lubricants Introduction

11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Personal Lubricants Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

