Global Automotive Front-end Module Market 2021 Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2028

Modular front ends are transforming passenger vehicle design and assembly. To date, Front -End Modules (FEMs) have been used on compact and midsize cars, and currently on large sedans, all with monocoque/unibody architecture. They also have found the application on SUVs and full-size pickups that feature body-on-frame constructions. The benefits of front end modules for automakers are a reduction in the cost of materials, assembly time reduction, length reduction for the assembly line, supply chain simplification and tooling cost reduction.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Automotive Front End Module market is growing significantly as there is an increase in the production of passenger and pickup trucks worldwide. The prominent drivers of the Automotive Front End Module market are small and light vehicle production, demand for front end module modularization, lightweight front end modules and concerns over driver and passenger safety. On the other hand, safety and technological constraints involved in lightweight FEMs are restricting market growth. However, growing aftermarket and strict government regulation on mandating to pertain fuel efficiency and emission creating opportunities for the Automotive Front End Module market.

Behr Hella Service GmbH

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Denso Corporation

Faurecia SA

HBPO Group

Hyundai Mobis

Magna International Inc.

Mahle GmbH

SL Corporation

Valeo

The global Automotive Front-end Module market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Front-end Module market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Automotive Front-end Module Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automotive Front-end Module market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automotive Front-end Module market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

