2021 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Propanoic Anhydride is an organic compound with the formula (CH3CH2CO)2O. This simple acid anhydride is a colourless liquid. It is a widely used reagent in organic synthesis.

Propionic Anhydride is a colorless liquid having a pungent odor and high boiling point. It is soluble in alcohol, ether, chloroform, and alkalies, but decomposes in water.

Propionic anhydride is used chiefly as an acylating agent, e.g. as a raw material for dyes, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and fragrance chemicals. Propionic anhydride is also used for the production of cellulose acetate propionate.

The market for Propionic Anhydride is highly concentrated. Key market players include Eastman, Celanese, UPI Chemical and Daicel, with about 73% market shares. The global Propionic Anhydride market is led by Europe and USA. USA is the largest regional market accounting for over 50% of global Propionic Anhydride market demand. In the world, the consumption areas of Propionic Anhydride are mainly Spices and Chemical Industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market

The global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) market was valued at USD 88 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 93 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Eastman

Celanese

UPI Chemical

Daicel

Zengrui

Zhonggang

Jinon

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market by Types:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market by Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Spices

Chemical Industry

The study objectives of Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market report are:

To analyze and study the Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Trends

2.3.2 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Revenue

3.4 Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Size by Country

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Company A

11.1.1 Company A Company Details

11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

11.1.3 Company A Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Introduction

11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

11.2 Company B

11.2.1 Company B Company Details

11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

11.2.3 Company B Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Introduction

11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

