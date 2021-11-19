SaaS-Based Expense Management Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “SaaS-Based Expense Management Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of SaaS-Based Expense Management industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global SaaS-Based Expense Management market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

SaaS-based expense management includes the deployment of expense management systems as a web-based subscription service. This system helps in controlling and monitoring expense reports, thereby streamlining the business process and preventing fraud and human error. It also increases visibility across the entire reimbursement claim process, reducing travel costs and improving the efficiency of enterprises.

The SaaS-based system is operated by a third-party organization as opposed to the installation and maintenance of an on-site business system. SaaS-based expense management has succeeded in changing the procurement of expense management systems from a capital expenditure to a pay-per-use subscription arrangement.

The global SaaS-Based Expense Management top three players include Concur Technologies, SAP Ariba and IBM, with about 66% market shares. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global SaaS-Based Expense Management Market

The global SaaS-Based Expense Management market size is projected to reach USD 4104.6 million by 2027, from USD 2410.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Concur Technologies

SAP Ariba

IBM

Infor

Oracle

Apptricity

SumTotal Systems

Insperity

SuitSoft

Certify

Expensify

Abacus

Nexonia

Unit4

Zoho Expense

Xpenditure

AccountSight

NetSuite

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

SaaS-Based Expense Management Market by Types:

Travel and Expense Management

Telecom Expense management

Others

SaaS-Based Expense Management Market by Applications:

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Others

