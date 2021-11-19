Clinical Decision Support System Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Clinical Decision Support System Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Clinical Decision Support System industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Clinical Decision Support System market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) is an IT system used in health sector to support health professionals in making decisions. It is used pre-diagnosis, during diagnosis or post diagnosis for identifying connections between patient’s present data and past medical history. With it, clinicians can analyze clinical data and diagnose various diseases.

CDSS can reduce mistakes in medication administration, encourage practice standardization, and reduce duplication or unnecessary performance of diagnostic tests. When neatly integrated into an electronic health record platform, CDSS can facilitate evidence-based clinical decisions. Built on a backbone of algorithms, rules and alerts, CDSS is a cornerstone of patient safety, healthcare quality, and cost-effective care.

Today, CDSS is very useful and draws more and more attention in the world. But CDSS is largely limited to prescriptions, laboratory tests and treatment protocols. There is a large room for improvement.

In the U.S. market, the top six companies in clinical decision support systems are McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Epic, Zynx Health, Meditech, and Wolters Kluwer, with a combined market share of approximately 64%.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Epic

Zynx Health

MEDITECH

Wolters Kluwer

NextGen

Philips Healthcare

Allscripts

GE Healthcare

Athenahealth

Carestream Health

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Clinical Decision Support System Market by Types:

Standalone

EHR-CDSS

EHR-CDSS-CPOE

CDSS-CPOE

Clinical Decision Support System Market by Applications:

Drug Allergy Alerts

Drug Reminders

Drug-Drug Interactions

Clinical Guidelines

Clinical Reminders

Drug Dosing Support

Others

