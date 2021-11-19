2021 LIMS Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “LIMS Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of LIMS industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global LIMS market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

A laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a software system developed to support laboratory operations. This software system can track specimens and workflows, aggregate data for research or business intelligence purposes, and ensure laboratory operations are compliant with various standards and regulations.

Laboratory information management systems are also known as laboratory management systems (LMS).

The top four players of glabal LIMS include LabWare, Thermo Fisher, LabVantage Solutions and STARLIMS Corporation, with about 80% market shares.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global LIMS Market

The global LIMS market size is projected to reach USD 948.8 million by 2027, from USD 639.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

LabWare

Thermo Fisher

LabVantage Solutions

STARLIMS Corporation

PerkinElmer

Genologics

Promium

Core Informatics

LabLynx

Autoscribe Informatics

Khemia Software

LabLogic Systems

Computing Solutions

Novatek International

Chemware

CloudLIMS

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

LIMS Market by Types:

On-premise LIMS

Cloud-based LIMS

Remotely Hosted LIMS

LIMS Market by Applications:

Research and Development Lab

Analytical Services Lab

Manufacturing Lab

Other

The study objectives of LIMS Market report are:

To analyze and study the LIMS Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key LIMS manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

